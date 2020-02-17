“The Highest Result of Education is Tolerance.” –Helen Keller

What does this quote mean? Simply put, the more education you receive the more you realize how much you do not know. This then, becomes quite humbling. The uneducated are usually intolerant of others because they live “self-centered” lives. They simply do not possess the knowledge to give them perspective of the actual facts. Tolerance is the acknowledgement that no one person is the center of the universe; that we are mortal here in this world; that we are as infallible as anyone else; that we all make mistakes and fall far short of perfection. So we find that Education is a great leveler. And this is what we call tolerance.

–Jeffery Barmann, BS, retired