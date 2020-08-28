Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Health Benefits of Spending Time in Nature and Earthing

Recent studies have shown that more time outdoors can have a positive impact on both your mental and physical health. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are taking advantage of spending extra time outdoors and reconnecting with nature.  Research suggests that just 120 minutes a week outdoors can pose significant health benefits, whether you’re […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Recent studies have shown that more time outdoors can have a positive impact on both your mental and physical health. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are taking advantage of spending extra time outdoors and reconnecting with nature. 

Research suggests that just 120 minutes a week outdoors can pose significant health benefits, whether you’re vigorously exercising or sitting outside with your favorite book. As humans, we’re quite connected to nature and the earth itself. So much so, that further studies suggest different techniques, like earthing, that can help reconnect your body and mind to the earth.

So, what exactly is earthing?

Earthing, also known as grounding, is a therapeutic technique that involves electrically reconnecting you to the earth. The method involves direct contact with the earth’s surface by walking barefoot, sitting, working, and even sleeping outside. Though there are limited studies on the technique as a whole, recent research has shown that reconnection with the earth’s electrons can lead to positive physiological changes of well-being, like improved sleep and a reduction in pain.

According to an analysis in the Journal of Environmental and Public Health, “during recent decades, chronic illness, immune disorders, and inflammatory diseases have increased dramatically, and some researchers have cited environmental factors as the cause.” The analysis continues to note that our modern society’s disconnection with the earth could pay a significant role in the increase of these ailments, as the vast majority of society no longer absorbs energy from the earth or walks around barefoot due to the widespread use of shoes with rubber soles. One study noted in the analysis highlights subjects that suffered from sleep disturbances and chronic muscle and joint pain. All subjects were provided with a mattress pad to sleep on, with only half of the mattress pads connected to dedicated earth ground outdoors, while the other half was “sham” grounded. The study concluded that subjects who slept on earth grounded mattress pads saw significant improvements in sleep quality, muscle stiffness and pain, and general well-being.

How Does Earthing Work?

Earthing is completed in more ways than one, and with modern technology, it isn’t only limited to physically going outside (although according to most conducted studies, a direct connection is ideal). For a physical skin-to-earth connection, you can practice earthing by walking barefoot on natural surface elements like grass, sand, or mud. To further that electric connection, many avid earthing advocates recommend directly laying on the ground for an extended period; some even say submerging in bodies of water like a lake or ocean can provide grounding benefits. Alternatively, for those that find outdoor earthing unattainable, modern technology like grounding mats, sheets, bands, or socks are also available.  

Though earthing and grounding are vastly understudied practices, past and current research points to the technique offering multiple health benefits. This video provides an excellent look into earthing and its health benefits.

.

.

This article was originally published on ragnitrotta.co

Ragni Trotta Headshot

Ragni Trotta, Marketing and Media Expert

Ragni Trotta is a London-based marketing and media professional who has amassed more than 30 years experience within the hospitality and media industries. Ragni is passionate about helping others. She believes that we can do a lot by just showing up—when we ask what people need, and truly listen, we can make a big impact in the lives of others.

Ragni has been a key figure in Books4Kids Jamaica throughout the past decade. The organization works to provide educational workbooks, as well as reading and writing materials to Kindergarten aged children in Jamaica. To date, the nonprofit has benefited over 85,000 children across 140+ schools.

Another way Ragni Trotta strives to help others is through advocating a healthy lifestyle. After experiencing devastating loss at the hands of ALS and cancer, she realized that health and wellness is about so much more than physical fitness—it encompasses our hearts, minds, and bodies. When we feel and look our best, we feel completely capable of tackling all our goals and dreams.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

The Benefits of Barefooting It

by Dr Sharon Ufberg
Community//

Forest Bathing, Earthing and Nature Immersion

by Mark Bunn
Community//

3 Ways Grounding Therapy Will Boost Your Well-Being

by Stephanie Wells

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.