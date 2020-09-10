Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Health Benefits of Martial Arts

Martial arts allow you to improve your health while also growing your discipline and confidence. Improving your skills by practicing will enable a student to create a healthier lifestyle. It can help you improve your sense of coordination, balance, memory, and even sleep while also reducing anxiety and depression. There are even some studies that suggest martial arts can help reduce chronic pain in the knees and back. Here are some of the top health benefits of martial arts.

Maintaining Cardiovascular Health

According to the Center for Disease Control, most people do not reach their suggested exercise requirements to maintain health. This makes it more difficult to prevent health or fitness related diseases or injuries. Cardiovascular health is important to maintain and manage because of its relation to maintaining a healthy heart. When training or doing martial arts drills, the heart rate rises, helping you build your endurance and your aerobic intensity.

Lose Weight

Martial arts are a great way to lose weight because it helps increase your muscle mass and overall tone while also increasing your metabolism. If you practice martial arts two to three times each week, you will increase your muscle mass and reduce your overall fat. The muscles have to become stronger to perform all the punches and kicks, ensuring that the metabolism is kicked into high gear. The body will even start to burn more calories while resting because you will have more muscle.

Improved Reflexes

Having fast reflexes is a requirement for practicing martial arts. Regardless of whether you’re sparring, fighting, or trying to dodge your opponent’s attacks, you will need to improve your reflexes. Practicing martial arts will naturally help your reflexes improve, creating better reaction times in several other activities.

Mobility

Mobility and flexibility are also important aspects of practicing martial arts. When you practice martial arts, you will notice your body begins to move more efficiently. You will see that as you improve your reflexes, you will also improve your mobility.

Strength

Strength is required to perform martial arts. Effective kicks and punches require power behind them to be formidable.

    javill byron logo

    Javill Byron, Senior Instructor at WMB Martial Arts at WMB Martial Arts

    Javill Byron is an accomplished martial artist, self-defense instructor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. His organization, the WMB Foundation, strives to improve the lives of children and their families, primarily by influencing their education. At WMB Martial Arts, Javill Byron is particularly interested in teaching women, single parents, and children with ADHD & Autism the ways of various martial arts. He is sympathetic to individuals who have been bullied and firmly believes that confident kids don't get bullied; learning martial arts, he endorses, is a great way to boost confidence and individual capabilities.

    Understanding that there are parts of life beyond our control is important, but Javill Byron promotes the belief that learning martial arts improves the agency and confidence necessary to seize control of aspects without the realm of possibility. From self-esteem and physical capabilities to interpersonal relationships, martial arts can aid in the development and improvement of these things. Javill Byron, as both a student and a teacher of martial arts, strives to instill these ideas and values in his students so that they can grow to be successful individuals and martial artists.

    As a lifelong student of martial arts, Javill Byron attests to the numerous benefits a martial arts background can provide. Javill spent much of his younger years learning forms such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and submission grappling, and in practicing these styles every week, Javill was able to hone his physical prowess and connect with a community of individuals who shared beliefs.

    Javill Byron also promotes self-defense training, especially for single parents, women, and other vulnerable groups of individuals, and he owns Top Shot Miami, a business dedicated to educating individuals on proper methods of gun safety and self-defense shooting. He believes that it is important to take your safety into your own hands, and ensuring that your education is comprehensive and accurate is especially crucial.

