The Healing Power of Vortexes

What and Where They Are, and What Can They Do For You?

Anyone who’s sensitive cannot deny that certain places carry more spiritual energy than others. Sometimes the energy is high because of the people who’ve prayed there for decades (or centuries), performed good works there, or perfected themselves to raise their own frequencies. Perhaps a Being of Truth walked there, a Buddha or a Jesus. Places identified as having high spiritual energy are referred to as energy vortexes.

Explanations of the what and wherefore of vortexes varies greatly, from the scientific to the most far out. Evidence points to an energy grid similar to the meridians of acupuncture spread over the earth. At the intersection of these meridians are vortexes where the ancients built famous places of worship: Stonehenge, Machu Picchu, Chichen Itza, many of the cathedrals of Europe, the pyramids of Egypt and the lesser-known pyramids that existed on the banks of the Mississippi River. Today many tourists travel to bask in the vortexes of Sedona and Esalen.

There are reports of increased UFO activity at vortexes, and the appearance of crop circles. Some people believe vortexes to be portals to other dimensions or even the afterlife. Visitors are supposed to be able to tap into their own “higher dimensional selves.” People who’ve spent time at vortexes talk of feelings of well-being, joy, and awe; of having experience of emotional and physical healing or visions; of being filled with spiritual awareness and Universal Consciousness.

From the Joshua Tree Retreat Center in California (where there are 18 reported vortexes)’s website: “The energy of a Vortex acts as an amplifier. An amplifier takes a signal or frequency and makes it stronger. When standing in a vortex, the energy will magnify what we bring to it on a physical, mental, emotional or spiritual level. The energy may augment your thoughts and intuition, allowing you to gain an unexpected insight. It may heighten your feelings of joy and happiness or even have physical effect, such as causing a nagging pain to dissipate. The energy may also have a profound spiritual effect, leading a person to gain a greater understanding of who they are, or where they are going in life, many times helping to induce an internal ecstatic experience.”

© 2020 Catherine Auman

This is an excerpt from Catherine Auman’s book Guide to Spiritual L.A.: The Irreverent, the Awake, and the True available on Amazon.