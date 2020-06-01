Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Healing Power of Sacred Geometry and Archetypes

Let us take a moment to reconnect with the mystery and the miracle of life through universal symbols. From this space, a new beginning is always available.

By

Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs is a powerful metaphor right now in the face of COVID19. Triangles and pyramid shapes will always resonate on a collective level. These archetypes walk us through the construction of some of the most enchanting structures across the globe.

Where are you with each of these basic human needs?

Mandalas and the flower of life concept can also be very healing. All of us began life as a single cell that quickly divided and multiplied into millions and trillions of cells that make us who and what we are right now. If we could reconnect with the mystery, and the miracle of life through universal symbols, a new beginning is always available for us.

We all started our human journey here!

Pyramids remind us that our ancestors built these mystical structures, one brick at a time. Intuitively, they knew to build a rock-solid foundation at every step towards a personal, direct attunement with our innate divinity.

If we can find a way to solidify our basic human needs through the creative process, basic shapes and symbols emerge on their own. In developing an intimate relationship with universal symbols and archetypes we attune with our creative energy and move in the direction of self-actualization.

COVID19 is a pivotal moment in recorded human history. We have a unique opportunity right now to set positive and constructive intentions into motion. It is scary to have a major “unknown” future in the face of collective trauma.

By moving in the direction of self-actualization, it is possible to transmute fear into a specific course of action. The future of our planet and the emotional health of younger generations depend on us to survive this pandemic and thrive beyond it.

One step at a time!

Juliette 33°, Therapeutic Art Life Coach at 33° Degrees of Juliette

I am Juliette 33°

I am a trauma-informed Therapeutic Art Life Coach. I hold a BA in Art Therapy from Saint Thomas Aquinas College. In 2007 I completed Fabric Styling coursework at the Fashion Institute of Technology. I am an experienced Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the NYC textile industry and continuing a 16-year passion for Therapeutic Art.

Book a FREE Coaching Session

Audio eBook Online Courses

33° Degrees of Juliette Blog

Juliette 33° on YouTube

 

