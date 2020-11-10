The Healing Power of Forgiveness

They say history is doomed to repeat itself. That has been evidenced over the decades. The same goes for us in our personal lives. We repeat our mistakes in effort to fix them, solve them, prove to them who’s boss.

Doesn’t work very well does it?

The truth is, as long as you dwell on and in the past, chances are, you’re just going to keep repeating it over and over. The great thing about the past is that it’s the past. It’s done. Over. Finito. Not coming back.

So why is it that we tend to get stuck there? It’s easier to relive what’s already happened than it is to confront the unknown and uncertainty of the future.

Most of us experience some form of fear of the unknown. It’s perfectly rational to a point. Stepping out of our comfort zone is terrifying. It’s filled with, “What ifs?” There is so much uncertainty.

Letting go of the past can feel like you’re letting go of you. Your past has helped shape who you are today. It’s truly a piece of you. When I talk about letting go of the past, I don’t mean dismissing it, ignoring it, forgetting it…I mean stop living in it.

When you’re driving, your focus is on where you are at that exact moment, and what’s coming up ahead. You glance in your mirrors to see what’s behind you. Imagine trying to drive in rush hour traffic using ONLY your rear-view mirror. Smash up. People get hurt. Lives are changed, destroyed.

Just as you cannot drive looking at what’s behind you, you cannot live looking at what’s already happened.

Our past is like a security blanket. It’s warm, inviting, comforting. Even if it’s worn, frayed, and full of holes. It’s something we can count on because it’s already happened. There comes a point in our lives where we have to move on from that security blanket. We must let go.

I know…it’s not easy. How do you let go of something so ingrained into your subconscious?

Forgiveness

There is an ancient Hawaiian practice of forgiveness called, Ho’oponopono.

Hoʻoponopono is defined in the Hawaiian Dictionary as:

“mental cleansing: family conferences in which relationships were set right through prayer, discussion, confession, repentance, and mutual restitution and forgiveness.”

Our past is filled with transgressions against us whether by our own hand or someone else’s. Those leave a mark on us. And until you can forgive yourself above all others, it’s like peeling off a scab and watching it bleed but never heal. Forgiveness starts within. It begins with you. Look to your past. What pain are you holding onto? What actions have you taken that you wish you could take back but can’t?

You must forgive in order to heal.

Ho’oponopono is a simple, but powerful mantra: “I am sorry. Please forgive me. I love you. Thank you.”

In the first part, “I am sorry; Please forgive me,” you are cleansing yourself of your own negative feelings. You are telling your subconscious that you will no longer be affected by a current or past problem

The second section, “Thank you. I love you.” The “you” could be yourself, another person and/or the Divine. Expressing gratitude and love will help you move into a heart-based state of being, allowing you to open yourself to feelings of self-acceptance and self-love.

Ho’oponopono helps you to live in your present and release your past. Reciting on a regular basis coming from a place of strength and courage will open you to healing, closing the door on the past, and opening the door into a healthy today and future.