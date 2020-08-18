Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Have and Have Nots

“Share your bounty. Give away something you value to appreciate how lucky you are.”

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
pink cup and magazine

Do you get swept up in the relentless pursuit of your own progress and the chaotic cyclone of your personal checklists?

As we hide behind tiny screens and hunker down behind closed doors, we gradually lose our sense of community as we numb ourselves in isolation and individualism.

On the tiny island of Tokelau, one of the world’s most remote archipelagos, individualism isn’t an option.

Comprised of three tropically idyllic coral atolls— you need to take a 36-hour boat ride from Samoa just to get there and wait five days for the ship to return back.

There’s one hotel and an annual capital of $1,000.

While Tokelau may have the smallest economy in the world, they practice one of the biggest embodiments of community called inati (sharing).

Every day, fresh catch is laid on the shore and the village council (taupelega) distributes it out to those who need it most.

Everyone on the island works together, with those who have — happily — helping those who have not.

You don’t need to be from Tokelau to embrace inati.

Start by looking and sharing locally.

Can you donate furniture, clothing and shoes to a shelter for women and children of domestic violence? Can you make a meal for an elderly neighbor?

Can you make a difference in other people’s lives with the skills and talents you have?

Practice inati over individualism and feel your heart soar.

Take a moment to realize how lucky you are to be in the position to offer help.

XO
Kalika

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Well-Being//

Tiny Buddha’s Gratitude Journal

by Thrive Global
Community//

Have you got Lockdownitis?

by Andrew Missingham
Community//

5 Secrets from One of the Happiest Places in the World

by Dr. Elia Gourgouris, Kon Apostolopoulos

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.