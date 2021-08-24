Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The harder you work for something, the greater you will feel when you achieve it – Sudhashree Acharya

If you want to be successful in any walk of life, hard work is a necessity! You cannot get anywhere without working hard. The trouble is that hard work is, hard! This stops a lot of us from doing it. Life is full of twists and turns. Everyone has to struggle here in this world […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Sudhashree Acharya
Sudhashree Acharya

If you want to be successful in any walk of life, hard work is a necessity! You cannot get anywhere without working hard. The trouble is that hard work is, hard! This stops a lot of us from doing it.

Life is full of twists and turns. Everyone has to struggle here in this world to conquer every hindrance in the way to success. For this hard work is obligatory. Without working hard and just by sitting idle it will be hard for one to get success. Since from childhood and till now I always remember the sentence that my parents used to tell me “To be a better person in life and to get success you have to work hard, the result of hard work is always rewarding, so you have to work hard.”

Sudhashree Acharya says There are more failures during the journey than most people allow themselves to admit, it’s just that the stories about overnight success sound better. In the end of the day, it’s all about how hard you’ve worked on the right thing – the one which will get you closer to your goal. Just by working hard on what you believe in, you can understand its true value. That’s when you start to respect the work itself and when you start to learn important life lessons said Sudhashree Acharya.

Hard work will help you to get better each day, each moment. Many times we look back in our life, and ask ourselves, what have we learned? Hard work helps us grow in all aspects, it takes an amateur man and makes him an expert. Without hard work, growth isn’t possible.

Everyone has the ability to work hard. The difference between someone mediocre and someone who has achieved greatness is the determination and drive they put into what they do. Through hard work, even the mediocre can achieve success. There is never any shortcuts to success, but hard work complimented with the desire to achieve, determination, and always being motivated to get after your goal, it makes success becomes bigger Sudhashree quoted.

    Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

    Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Faisal Al Anbar
    Community//

    Hard Work and Confidence Can Lead You To Success – Faisal Al Anbar

    by Alexander Maxwell
    Community//

    Hard Work Is The Greatest Competitive Advantage – Annie Sharma

    by Alexander Maxwell
    Purpose//

    The Most Important Characteristic for Success Might Not Be What You Think It Is

    by Thomas Oppong
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.