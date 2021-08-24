The harder you work for something, the greater you will feel when you achieve it – Sudhashree Acharya

If you want to be successful in any walk of life, hard work is a necessity! You cannot get anywhere without working hard. The trouble is that hard work is, hard! This stops a lot of us from doing it.

Life is full of twists and turns. Everyone has to struggle here in this world to conquer every hindrance in the way to success. For this hard work is obligatory. Without working hard and just by sitting idle it will be hard for one to get success. Since from childhood and till now I always remember the sentence that my parents used to tell me “To be a better person in life and to get success you have to work hard, the result of hard work is always rewarding, so you have to work hard.”

Sudhashree Acharya says There are more failures during the journey than most people allow themselves to admit, it’s just that the stories about overnight success sound better. In the end of the day, it’s all about how hard you’ve worked on the right thing – the one which will get you closer to your goal. Just by working hard on what you believe in, you can understand its true value. That’s when you start to respect the work itself and when you start to learn important life lessons said Sudhashree Acharya.

Hard work will help you to get better each day, each moment. Many times we look back in our life, and ask ourselves, what have we learned? Hard work helps us grow in all aspects, it takes an amateur man and makes him an expert. Without hard work, growth isn’t possible.

Everyone has the ability to work hard. The difference between someone mediocre and someone who has achieved greatness is the determination and drive they put into what they do. Through hard work, even the mediocre can achieve success. There is never any shortcuts to success, but hard work complimented with the desire to achieve, determination, and always being motivated to get after your goal, it makes success becomes bigger Sudhashree quoted.