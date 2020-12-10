The Happy Squire with Chad David Tomlinson

As indicated in last week’s Feature Article written on Rita Carrey, following her guest re-appearance on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald international radio/podcast show – – her partner in Christmas Book ‘Crime’ – – Chad David Tomlinson who was to have appeared with both of us on the radio airwaves, was unfortunately unable to make it — ‘Oh the joys of also being a psychotherapist in the midst of a Pandemic!”



As eternal optimists, Rita, Chad and myself, saw the obvious upside to one initially scheduled interview, which was to have included all three of us on the radio airwaves at once; to the last minute needing to be divided up into entirely separate interviews. This was a fantastic opportunity in which to showcase the recent book written by Chad (foreword written by Rita) to receive double the exposure and from two totally different perspectives.

In my follow up, re-scheduled interview with Chad, I was extremely jazzed by the fact that we covered considerable terrain, on a myriad of subject matters, and all within a finite period of time. Chad’s book truly became a metaphor for all other interconnected topics of discussion as it pertained to the impending holiday season, the challenges affecting the holiday spirit as brought on by the global pandemic, and the tie back to one of the other hats Chad wears, within his vocational role as a Psychotherapist.



The conversation between Chad and myself, was a well balanced, equally proportional smorgasbord of humour, encouragement, wisdom, and inspiration. We delved deeply into many ‘elephant in the room’ type topics for how it correlates to a statistical uprising in stats for pretty much every category imaginable due to unprecedented times, experienced by us all. Chad was effectively able to transcend the darkness of these chaotic times into lighthearted brightness for myself, the global listening audience as well as for the podcast subscribers. A welcomed break from the daily news feeds. Thank you, Chad!



As a fellow author, the promotion of both literacy and storytelling, continues to remain a central focal point of advocacy for me throughout my life. Similarly to Chad, and as discussed on radio, we both recognize the golden opportunity of which it is, for imparting substantive messaging, while encompassing all demographics (inclusive of age) in the spreading and the sharing of meaningful life lessons; beneficial for the overall wellbeing of the collective. It is for this reason above all others, that I would love and appreciate Chad’s amazing book, to become a permanent staple in as many households as possible. Books have increasingly uplifted many a spirit during these precarious times of lockdown and social distancing. Reading to oneself in addition to reading to others, is an easy way to remain connected, unified and inspired. Reading is the timeless gift that keeps on giving. With a surge to online shopping, and with the holidays upon us, I would highly encourage those reading this Feature Article, as well as to those who have graciously clicked on the enclosed podcast link of mine and Chad’s upbeat interview, to also kindly consider adding Chad’s amazing book to your virtual shopping carts! Your future self will thank you! Your friends, family members, loved ones and #essential workers will also thank you! It goes without saying, to what degree we could all benefit from some additional cheer!



On behalf of both Chad and myself, we wish to extend our wholehearted gratitude to each of you, for generously taking the time to read this Feature Article, for kindly listening to our interview, and for any additional contact you may choose to initiate with either or with both Chad and myself, outside of this brilliant #ThriveGlobal Forum! It would be our mutual honour and our immense pleasure to further connect with you, and to be of additional service in whichever ways you may deem to be a suitable fit! We appreciate your time, attention, and energies! Please stay safe, healthy, and uplifted our #ThriveGlobal Friends and Community Members!

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

WHO IS CHAD (DAVID) TOMLINSON?!



Chad David (book pen name) Tomlinson has three Masters Degrees (because he makes bad life choices…minus marrying his wife). He writes a weekly blog – www.ChadDavid.ca (he’s that cool) one which helps him grow as a psychotherapist, while continually becoming a better person.



BOOK WRITE UP:

The Happy Squire: Christmas Stories to Encourage & Inspire. (Foreword written by Rita Carrey).

This book is a collection of the Greatest Christmas stories ever published (at least by this author). With something for everyone, and a lesson in every story, this book is perfect for personal enjoyment or reading aloud to groups of people trying to create a Christmas-y atmosphere.



Ranging from stories about why Santa gives coal to the struggle of being the son of the Narwhal who saved Christmas, to facing the pressure of making the perfect Christmas, Chad takes storytelling to the next level in this encouraging and inspiring book.



On top of this, the foreword adds a unique dimension to the book as Rita Carrey shares personal Christmas stories and insights giving readers a glimpse of what it was like growing up in the Carrey household, particularly as Jim Carrey’s sister!