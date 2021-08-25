The Guidance Of Rainbows 🌈, For Happiness and Beyond! Ella Logan #Scotland

After every storm, there is a rainbow. Things must be cleansed, before happiness is permitted to blossom. 🌸🌼🌸🌼 Rainbows are made up of different colors. When they are all combined together, they make the color, ⚫. What is it about rainbows, where promises and dreams are fulfilled? What is it about their wellness, where folktales and fairytale are established in their midst. Look to the rainbow!

Afterall, rainbows are synonymous with the living testament of nature and the Heavens, being in alignment with each other. Rainbows are kisses and comforts, which signals to humankind, that everything is going to be alright. Such is one of the treasures of this Earthly paradise! Nature is upon us. There is magic, in the sky.

We have heard the songs and stories, which illuminates the telling of rainbows. More than once they reflect just how intriguing the world of fantasy can be! Nature moves us in ways, we may have never realized. Through it all, there are signs, being displayed; if only we stand still enough to, pay attention!

Moving into the world of Scotland, we come to assess one Scottish dame, whose words are as elegant and memorable, as we would have them. Following the rainbow, and we come to find the answers to life’s problems. Whatever challenging issues, which arises in our lives, just know that there many ways of solving those solutions. So often, as people, we get stuck in reality’s limitations, that we lose touch with the basic understanding of fiction; and its problem-solving abilities. Never forget that one of the most intriguing beauties of rainbows is that they occupy both the worlds of reality and fiction.

When it comes to the miracles of legends, such individuals are well aware (and in tune) with the immersion between fiction and reality. They really are. They understand their legacy, and what it means to come from “good stock.” There are certain capabilities, when it comes to believing in the power of fiction’s reality. Using creativity becomes a powerful tool, in the solving of their problems. In addition, signs of that creativity are found in nature’s bloom.

Love is a guiding factor in the treasures of miracles. Of course, family has its place, as well. In the song, “Look To The Rainbow,” one hears the treasures, for Scottish tales. These tales are legendary. For they are prophesies for the future generations; and what is to come, through it. Singing the song is a young, Scottish maiden. She is beautiful, holistic, and family-oriented. In addition, there is a particular manner, regarding how she connects to the land. One hears Scottish traces, within her voice. The timber of her sound is reminiscent of a Scottish angel. Furthermore, there are melodies, which are evident in her texture. It is evident that her musicality had connected with the land. It is evident that she has experienced a level of wonder, that so few can even imagine; especially, if they have not grown up in the paradise of Scottish lands.

Let’s not talk too much, for this time around. For, there are lessons to be learned, through her very sound. When the time comes, we will return to this rainbow song, and convey further feelings, in the rainbows, where a Scot, belongs!

Ella Logan