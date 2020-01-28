Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Growth of Women Leaders in Conservation

Heather White writes about the rise of women in leadership within the conservation movement.

By
Heather White Yellowstone Forever Leadership Image

After over 30 years of being led primarily by men, women are beginning to emerge as leaders in conservation, just as they are in other industries across the country. In fact, over 41 percent of the full-time jobs in conservation are currently held by women. Unfortunately, however, women are still facing many of the same barriers to leadership that they have faced in the past. 

Challenges that Women Face in Business

One of the challenges that women face regarding workplace advancement is a lack of support. Many do not have friends and family encouraging them to advance their careers or to climb the corporate ladder. Furthermore, many women often lack the connections that their male counterparts have, although both of these barriers are slowly changing for the better. 

Women are also subjected to workplace discrimination and harassment. Some people believe that women are overly emotional and are therefore less likely to be competent, rational leaders. Others continue to ascribe to the belief that women should not be in the workforce at all. Still, there are others who accept women in the workplace but are hesitant to promote them into leadership positions, fearing that they will eventually leave to focus on their families. 

The “Me Too” movement shed some light on other serious gender-related challenges, as women around the country revealed that they “too” had once been victims of sexual harassment or sexual assault. Many of the experiences that women shared involved workplace harassment. Fortunately, polls are beginning to show that employee behavior has somewhat improved since the beginning of the “Me Too” movement. 

Women Leaders in Conservation

Despite all of these challenges, women are becoming a powerful force across many sectors, including conservation. However, they continue to face many of the same problems, including salary inequality, unequal promotions, and sexual harassment. So, although the numbers are trending favorably for women in conservation, the industry still has a long way to go to ensure that the culture is fair, diverse, and harassment-free. 

Diversity is critical for conservation efforts to succeed. Different perspectives are required to encourage people to adopt sustainable lifestyles. To get people around the world involved in conservation efforts, men and women from all different cultures should feel that they are welcome to work (and eventually lead) in the industry. Because in this field, as in all others, every voice counts. 

Heather White Headshot

Heather White 1, President & CEO at Heather White Strategies

Heather White is President & CEO of Heather White Strategies. White was formerly the CEO of Yellowstone Forever from 2016-2019. Heather is passionate about conservation, and she has briefed top congressional staff and White House officials on pressing issues like toxic chemical pollution, water quality, and food and farm policy.

Heather White's work has earned her a spot as one of the "Top 20 Women Leaders in Sustainability" by Green Building & Design magazine as well as "100 Women Leaders in Sustainability" by MindBodyGreen.

If you're interested in learning more, be sure to visit HeatherWhite.com, as well.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

