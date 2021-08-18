The Growing Wellness Market, and What It Means for Workplace Success

Not only is the wellness market expanding for individuals seeking wellness and harmony in their personal lives, but this notion of the importance of wellness is also spilling into the professional sphere. Increasing numbers of companies are offering wellness programming at work, stipends for wellness-related activities, and even wellness-related retreats. As the work-life balance paradigm begins to shift to a more holistic approach, the increased prevalence of the wellness market illuminates the importance of mental and physical wellness, in the workplace and at home.

Since 2017, the wellness market has expanded by 6.4%, from a value of $3.7 trillion to $4.2 trillion. Today, 5.3% of global economic output is generated by the health and wellness industry. What used to be perceived as a “hippy-dippy” lifestyle is now the norm for individuals worldwide. As an individual consistently on the path to personal and professional wellness, it is important to be honest about redirecting one’s mindset to proactively and powerfully take control of your health, physical and mental wellness, and life journey.

More Choices fo Focus, Positivity, and Planning for Success

As the wellness market continues to grow, more options become available that can not only perpetuate mental wellbeing on a personal level, but translate to added professional success. For example, various podcasts, meditation channels, and even soothing ambient soundtracks can help with focus. In a professional environment ripe with a myriad of moving parts, these focus-enhancements can be crucial to quieting the mind, focusing on a single task, and moving along throughout a long day.

Additionally, several apps and programs that provide daily affirmations and targeted boosts of positivity can be excellent mood-boosters in the office. Constantly connected to devices that illuminate messages about reports being due, confirmations needing action, and perennial to-do lists bursting at the seams, we can benefit greatly from a single push-notification reminding us to take a deep breath.

Implementing Wellness Routines with Tertiary Benefits

Before the dominance of YouTube and smart televisions, procuring a yoga flow video required quite a bit of effort, or a trip to the yoga studio. For those residing in smaller towns, this act of self-love and wellness was often met with a long commute, limited availability, and timing concerns. Now, as the wellness market presents a myriad of wellness opportunities at our fingertips, powering up a yoga flow has never been easier.

Yoga and meditation can improve physical and mental health. Yoga encourages relaxation, increases flexibility and strength, lowers blood pressure, and tones muscles, while meditation improves mood and awareness. All of these direct responses can elicit benefits immediately. Additionally, though, these benefits can far outlast the actual practice. Regularly participating in wellness routines, such as these, creates a sense of positive things to look forward to during the workday. The impending promise of something that has proven to yield positive results can be enough to boost mood during the work week.

Ownership and Accountability…Good for Personal and Professional Success

Ownership and accountability are integral for professional success, and personal health and wellness journeys. Thankfully, tech can help with both, by gently reminding us to partake in activities, and encouraging us to document successes, progress, and participation. By engaging in similar behaviors that reward ownership and accountability within the personal and professional realm, we can maintain these healthy habits in a way that feels fluid, natural, and symbiotic.

From exercise trackers to digital mood diaries, the wellness industry is bustling with digital tools to help maintain accountability for just about any metric of health and wellness. Many of these tools can also be social, driving on the positive outcomes associated with community sharing, goal sharing, and the occasional digital high-five.

For workplace task management, several tools exist to keep busy entrepreneurs and employees organized and accountable for their time. Planners and to-do lists provide the one-two punch of time management assistance, with the mood-boosting benefits of crossing off a completed task or clearing a completed meeting slot.

When combined, the exercise and routine of actively maintaining accountability for work-related and wellness tasks creates a symbiotic relationship. Recognizing small victories and accomplishments helps to foster positivity, and the notion that ownership and accountability can be positive factors for long-term success.

Bring on the Corporate Wellness Programs!

According to the Global Wellness Institute, workplace wellness equates to “any workplace health promotion activity or organizational policy designed to support healthy behavior among employees and to improve health outcomes. Prior to the onset of the pandemic and increased work-from-home conditions, increasing numbers of employees were participating in in-house wellness programs and activities to boost healthy behaviors. While the focus may have shifted to spread those benefits and programs digitally, employers are still focused on mental and physical wellness, and creating an inclusive space for wellness in the workplace.

Wellable’s 2021 Employee Wellness Industry Trends Report highlights that mental health is a top priority for employers, with 9 out of 10 employers dedicating more resources toward mental health and wellness support for employees. From providing employees with access to free wellness apps to mental health and wellness coaching and tip lines, employees can deploy a number of virtual solutions to benefit the overall wellness journey of their employees.

Many large (and small) corporations can also benefit from corporate savings programs offered by wellness companies. As the wellness market continues to grow, many mental and physical wellness companies are recognizing the benefits of working alongside employers to provide tailored (and often discounted) solutions for their employees. From volume-based discounts on subscription-based wellness programs and services to financial incentives, the increased collaboration between employers and the wellness market can result in many perks for employees.