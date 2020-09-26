The “Grind” Mindset Is Wrong…

If you have to work weekends, after working all week; you are doing something wrong.

The truth is, most people spend only 20% of their work day on their priorities… and 80% on trivial things.

Fix this and you won’t have to “grind” and work weekends!

Consider this…

I built a team that did $75 million a year in sales, with 14% net profits.

They worked from 7am until 3:30pm – Monday thru Friday.

They were required to take one hour for lunch (never at their desk).

They were required to leave on time.

All vacation time had to be used.

As for me…

I was up every day at 4am, Monday thru Friday. This time was spent on prayers – affirmations – stretching – and reading something: inspirational, educational or spiritual. Never the news… or work.

I worked from 6am – 4pm. (I did not take my work home with me)

I always went out for lunch (minimum an hour)

I always took vacations.

I never checked in with the office while on vacation.

Yes… There were exceptions, but they were few.

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.