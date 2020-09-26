The “Grind” Mindset Is Wrong…

If you have to work weekends, after working all week; you are doing something wrong.
The truth is, most people spend only 20% of their work day on their priorities… and 80% on trivial things.
Fix this and you won’t have to “grind” and work weekends!
Consider this…
- I built a team that did $75 million a year in sales, with 14% net profits.
- They worked from 7am until 3:30pm – Monday thru Friday.
- They were required to take one hour for lunch (never at their desk).
- They were required to leave on time.
- All vacation time had to be used.
As for me…
- I was up every day at 4am, Monday thru Friday. This time was spent on prayers – affirmations – stretching – and reading something: inspirational, educational or spiritual. Never the news… or work.
- I worked from 6am – 4pm. (I did not take my work home with me)
- I always went out for lunch (minimum an hour)
- I always took vacations.
- I never checked in with the office while on vacation.
Yes… There were exceptions, but they were few.
Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.