The “Grind” Mindset Is Wrong…

Lack of Direction, Not Lack of Time, is the Problem. We All Have Twenty-Four Hour Days!

By

If you have to work weekends, after working all week; you are doing something wrong. 

The truth is, most people spend only 20% of their work day on their priorities… and 80% on trivial things.

Fix this and you won’t have to “grind” and work weekends! 

Consider this…

  • I built a team that did $75 million a year in sales, with 14% net profits. 
  • They worked from 7am until 3:30pm – Monday thru Friday. 
  • They were required to take one hour for lunch (never at their desk). 
  • They were required to leave on time. 
  • All vacation time had to be used.

As for me…

  • I was up every day at 4am, Monday thru Friday. This time was spent on prayers – affirmations – stretching – and reading something: inspirational, educational or spiritual. Never the news… or work.
  • I worked from 6am – 4pm. (I did not take my work home with me)
  • I always went out for lunch (minimum an hour)
  • I always took vacations. 
  • I never checked in with the office while on vacation.

Yes… There were exceptions, but they were few.

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

