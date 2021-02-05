Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Grim Reminder to ‘Never Forget’

It was terrifying to watch, especially for those of us who are other.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

There is so much to finally celebrate. I am full of new-administration glee. Images of President Biden swiftly ending the four-year brutal war on the LGBTQ+ community by executive order dance in my head, Vice President Kamala Harris standing amongst the glittering shards of glass ceiling swearing in the new Democratic senators from Georgia, Pete Buttigieg thanking his magnificent husband, Chasten Buttigieg, at his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of Transportation — all stunning salves after four years of savagery.

But as the admonition drilled into me as a young boy goes, “never forget.” I shall never forget the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the rise of the Confederacy, the eruption of the long-festering civil war, the coup orchestrated by now-former President Donald Trump and his gang of lawless lawmakers.

It was terrifying to watch, especially for those of us who are other.

KEEP READING

With Love,

Buy Gay Like Me

Sign up for Richie’s newsletter here

    Richie Jackson, Author

    Richie Jackson is the author of Gay Like Me, published by HarperCollins. He writes the monthly column “In Gay We Trust” for The Advocate. He is an award-winning Broadway, television and film producer who most recently produced the Tony Award-nominated Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song on Broadway. He executive produced Showtime’s Nurse Jackie (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee for “Best Comedy Series”) for seven seasons and co-executive produced the film Shortbus, written and directed by John Cameron Mitchell.

    As an alumnus of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, he endowed a fellowship program at his alma mater in 2015 to assist graduates in the transition from academia to a lifelong career in the arts called The Richie Jackson Artist Fellowship.

    He and his husband, Jordan Roth, were honored with The Trevor Project’s 2016 Trevor Hero Award. They live in New York City with their two sons.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Mayor Pete: Mental Health And Addiction Are Linked

    by Conor Bezane
    Maroke/ Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    Thank You, Miss Kopp

    by Kit Troyer
    Community//

    Stany Nyandwi of the Jane Goodall Institute: “Change takes time”

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.