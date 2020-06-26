Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Purpose//

The Grief Process Following a Tragic Death

There are no words, no prayers and no actions that can ease the pain the death of someone we care about brings.

By
Antonio Guillem/ Shutterstock
Antonio Guillem/ Shutterstock

Normal grief is depression. It is sadness. It is bargaining. It is anger. It physically hurts. It is loneliness and isolation. It makes us question our faith. Actually it makes us question everything we thought we believed. It builds fear within us. It highlights that I could die, too. It is all of these things and more rolled into one huge emotion we call grief. 

Sudden death by accident, suicide and certainly by violence intensifies those normal grief responses. Everything we feel with normal grief is as if we are being held under a magnifying glass, everything is more intense, hurts more. Part of grieving is questioning how this can happen. Why me? Why her? Why him?

How to say goodbye? That is a hard question because with all that I have written above we will each say our goodbyes in our own unique way, expressed in our personality, and generally within the rituals of our culture. 

What I have found to help us with the unfinished business that sudden death (violent death is generally sudden) brings is to write the person who has died a letter. There is power in writing, channelling thoughts from mind through the fingers, pen onto paper. Write everything you have wanted to but didn’t say, everything that your heart needs to say. Write a short note or pages but write about the positive times and about the challenging parts of the relationship. Write everything you wish you could say but now can’t. 

If there is a visitation put the note with the body in the coffin. If you can’t be there give it to the funeral director to put with the body. If the funeral has already occurred, even years later, write your letter then burn it and scatter the ashes to the wind.

There are no words, no prayers and actually no actions that can ease the pain the death of someone we care about brings. The pain will always be there. I offer that how well we go on living, what we do to make a difference can be our tribute to the life ended too soon.

    Image of American Hospice Pioneer, Barbara Karnes, RN Author of &quot;the hospice little blue book&quot; Gone From My Sight, The Dying Experience

    Barbara Karnes, RN, American Hospice Pioneer at www.bkbooks.com

    Barbara Karnes, RN is an American Hospice Pioneer, Award Winning End of Life Educator, Award Winning Nurse, NHPCO Hospice Innovator Award Winner 2018 & International Humanitarian Woman of the Year in 2015.

    While at the bedside of hundreds of people during the dying process, Barbara Karnes noticed that each death was following a near identical script. Each person was going through the stages of death in almost the same manner. And most families had the same questions. These realizations led Barbara to sit down and write the "Little Blue Book." The book that changed an industry.

    Gone From My Sight has been in print continuously since 1985 and has sold over thirty million copies. Although it is often imitated, it remains the most widely used patient/family handout on signs of approaching death in the United States. It is the original source. With its publication and distribution, Barbara created one of the most important tools in the Hospice movement today: the patient/family educational booklet.

    "New Rules for End of Life Care," "Care For The Caregiver," and "This Is How People Die," Barbara's DVD projects, are starting conversations and garnering awards - in this country and around the world. In these films, Barbara compassionately explains the stages of the dying process, talks about behavior changes as they pertain to food, sleep, and withdrawal, and addresses issues relating to the use of narcotics, addiction, and overdosing. She explains how important it is to take care of yourself as a caregiver as well as guidelines to help you do that personally and with your caregiving team.

    “We don’t understand that there’s a normal, natural way of dying,” she says. “My goal is to help neutralize the fear that families and significant others bring to the bedside during the end of life experience.”

    All resources can be found here: https://bkbooks.com/collections/all-productshttps://bkbooks.com/collections/all-products

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Resilience: A New Grief Myth That Can Hurt You

    by Candyce Ossefort-Russell
    Community//

    The Many Faces of Grief

    by Tian Dayton
    gustavo ramirez/Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    The Guide to Grief: Saying Goodbye to My Dog

    by VINA

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.