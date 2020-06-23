The Greatest Lessons My Father Taught Me

I have a vivid memory of my late father and I when I was seven years old. He asked me what I want to be when I grow up. I never even hesitated, I told him I was going to be a teacher. He smiled at me, his whole face beaming and said ‘That’s wonderful, like a school teacher?’ I shook my head and told him ‘no but I’m going to be a teacher’.

My dad ended the conversation with a polite smile and we carried on with the day. I really cherish this story because at the time, we both had no idea how true that would be for both of us. He was an accountant and I later started my career in advertising and branding yet we both gravitated to the path of personal development.

My dad was my greatest teacher and he instilled in me three powerful lessons which I continue to live daily and pass onto my children, Aiden (7) and Noa (5):

Life is Choice

My dad would always tell me that life is choice and there is great power in that. This applied from how I showed up to my school work to how I would let someone upset me. He reminded me ‘No one can make you feel the way you do’. He taught me it was a choice if I let someone else’s opinion distress me, I had the choice to not take it to heart. That was a very powerful lesson from a young age – I have the choice to decide if I will let someone dim my light.

He imparted that I also have the choice of the words I use and that ‘Can’t and try are swear words’. It wasn’t an option for me to use those words and this is a powerful tool I use with my kids today. When my son tells me he can’t do a particular skill like soccer; I tell him can’t is a swear word and that if we practice together, he can learn anything he wants.

My father’s ultimate gift to me was that I have the power to choose my attitude every day and that I can always choose a positive attitude. He was diagnosed with Cancer and lived with it for many years, he had found a way to become friends with it and had a healthy normal life for 12 years. In 2012, things took a turn for the worse and he had to start intense treatment.

I would call him to find out how it went on the Chemo days when I couldn’t be there with him and you could literally hear his smile through the phone. He said ‘Lo, it was fantastic!’. And I can tell you that he genuinely meant it. My father had his bad days but he always chose to see the world through the lens of joy and positivity and that was his legacy.

I continue this lesson into my life and with my kids daily through consciously selecting the words I use with them and always demonstrating that even in challenging times, there is a lesson and a positive aspect to focus on.

The Power of Thought

My father left the world of accounting to follow his passion of education and help children with their learning challenges. He would help them break limiting beliefs and change their thinking to start seeing the results they wanted. This translated into adult education where he coached people on the sport of bowls and how to shatter their limiting thought patterns. He branched into sport psychology and ultimately ran fire walk seminars.

At the age of 17, I did my first one and this was a huge paradigm shift for me. It was a full day workshop followed by a 5 meter walk on flaming hot coals at 12 000 degrees Fahrenheit and I completed it with no burns or blisters. That was a massive turning point because if I could walk on fire, what other limiting beliefs can I let go of?

He exposed to me to the world of positive psychology, the power of positive thinking and we attended many courses and workshops together in my early twenties. These shaped me greatly because I left with a feeling that I had been given permission to think big and it completely changed the trajectory of my life. I wanted to help other people shift the way I did and have the same breakthrough. However, it was only in 2011 when I started this journey and started my own business training and speaking. My first book was published in 2016 and I am blessed I get to continue this work and live my passion.

I instill the same lessons in my kids by exposing them to a growth mindset and that they can develop any skill they want by practice and dedication. I love to have chats about what they want to be when they grow up and encourage them that anything is possible and they must dream big.

Unconditional Love

This is the most powerful present he gave me. From my childhood to the day he passed, my father loved me unconditionally. It didn’t matter the grades I got at school or if I failed at something, he was always there for me.

He would constantly reinforce he is proud of me and how much he loves me. In my adult life, nothing was more important to him than our weekly meal out at his favourite Italian restaurant. He would bring a special bottle of red wine and we would chat for hours. This was worth more than all the money in the world; he always told me how he cherishes this special time and still remind me even as an adult how proud he is of me.

Now more than ever, when he is no longer here to tell me, I appreciate it so much. I live this lesson daily through my kids and tell them every day how much I love them and how proud I am of them. I remind them that they don’t need to do anything to earn this; they must just be themselves and that’s always enough.

What I have realised is this lesson is more than loving my family unconditionally but loving myself. When the negative critic shows up because I feel like I wasn’t enough, I have my dad’s voice in my head telling me I am.

With tears streaming down my face as I write this, I am blessed to have had him in my life. I am truly his child and I have followed his path in nearly every aspect from our career choices, a love for the spiritual world through Yoga and meditation and a deep connection to writing. This hasn’t been a conscious choice but an organic one that I naturally gravitated to.

Although he is no longer with me, I know he would be elated when he sees the path I have followed and I am continuing the journey he started but could not finish.

Every day in lockdown, when I sit down with my kids to do their online school lessons, I always smile and think of my dad because I did land up as a school teacher after all.

Here’s to my dad and all the amazing fathers,

Warm wishes

Lori