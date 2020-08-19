Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Greatest Danger of Working from Home

During these times of crisis and pandemic, WFH (Work from Home) option had been well received by many professionals all around the world. Especially, for those who are lucky enough to keep working from home without losing their job is like a god’s gift. And, also there are many positive dimensions to this scenario like, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

During these times of crisis and pandemic, WFH (Work from Home) option had been well received by many professionals all around the world. Especially, for those who are lucky enough to keep working from home without losing their job is like a god’s gift. And, also there are many positive dimensions to this scenario like, better work life balance, less distractions, safety and peace of mind, being more productive, flexibility to work at your times and pace, reduce the travel time and cost of commuting and list goes on and on.

And, there could be opposite views as well like, with kids doing home schooling, Kinder and child-cares being closed are a big distraction, too many Zoom meetings, missing the face to face conversations and the joys of social interactions, being less productive because of lack of communication from the Team and Stake Holders, works hours are now all around the clock now. For example, I saw an email from a Stakeholder that was sent at 4AM today and some late night.

So, these are the two sides of a coin. There are some positives and some negatives. One might be able to focus more and productive whereas another person is distracted. Family people are distracted, and the bachelors are lonely. Whatever is the situation and the circumstances, during current times of restrictions and lockdown periods we need the make the best out of a bad bargain. Somehow. keep things moving.

As we know, these are all the things that can be managed and mitigated by Analysis, Planning, Design and Development, Testing, Implementation, Operations and Maintenance (Till end of 2020?).

And of course, we need to do a SWOT Analysis – Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats, which we have already seen above, except Threats.

And, that brings me to the topic of this post, The Greatest Danger of Working from Home. One may wonder, what is the danger that is common to everyone WFH which could affect everyone, irrespective of Age, Gender, type of Job etc.

Yes, from the picture I posted above it should have been obvious. The Greatest Danger of Working from Home is to become glued to our Work Laptops and Chairs. Danger of becoming a Couch Potato. Just look at the poor Spider-Man, he can’t jump buildings and climb walls like before because, he like other responsible citizen stayed at Home and while staying got glued to the Laptop and chair.

I think, this is the greatest danger of working from home. Because, at home we feel that we are being disturbed (with kids) and try to ignore them and focus on the work without getting up. And, if one is alone – there is no one to disturb him and no reason for him to get up, rather than doing some meaningful work, which he is supposed to be doing anyway.

So, what happens when you sit in front of computer for long hours?

Apart from your musculoskeletal injuries like, back pain, neck pain, reduced immunity, putting up weight, your internal organs like, Liver, Pancreas, Heart might be silently getting affected.

I have just googled the above words and came back with a whopping 304,000,000 results (0.61 seconds).

Just for a taste posting this link and you have eternity to browse through all the articles,

https://www.gethealthystayhealthy.com/articles/is-sitting-behind-your-desk-bad-for-your-health

The bottom line is simple. Just like the way, we are trying to be responsible by staying at home, we need to make it a point to get up and take a break every hour. Flex, stretch your muscles, joins and whole body. Set up a healthy routine like early morning Meditation, Yoga, Breathing exercises etc.

Make life interesting, do something that you haven’t done for a while. Get up and pick up that book in the shelf that you haven’t touched for yours. Read a random page.

Wishing you all the best. Please, leave your thought, comments and suggestions. May you all keep up the glory of the Spider-Man of prior Lockdown.

(This article was originally posted by me in my personal blog at : https://urbanyogi.co/2020/08/19/the-greatest-danger-of-working-from-home/ )

Ramana Pingili

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner
Marc Zaransky
Community//

A Discussion with Marc Zaransky On Maximizing Each Day and Learning From Your Mistakes

by Joey Claudio

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.