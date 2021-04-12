Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Greater Good

“Never be afraid of the truth.”

What makes a leader successful?
Are leaders born or made?
What makes a good leader — great?

Those were the questions I pondered while reading.

Leadership in Turbulent Times by Pulitzer Prize winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin.

Doris teaches us by weaving stories from the journeys of four great Presidents: Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D Roosevelt (FDR) and Lyndon B Johnson (LBJ).

What makes a leader successful?

FDR says are two kinds of success in the world:

The first category is someone with a natural talent and an ability that no matter how hard you want to emulate – you won’t be able to. Think Keats writing a memorable poem, or a natural born runner like Usain Bolt.

Most success happens in the second category. (I belong in this category). These are people who develop ordinary qualities to an extraordinary degree through hard and consistent work.

Success happens when you give every effort to the work you’re doing consistently.

Are leaders born or made?

We first need to define the eight consistent traits of a leader.

  1. Humility
  2. Empathy
  3. Resilience
  4. Self-awareness
  5. Self-reflection
  6. Master team builder
  7. Master storyteller
  8. Ambition for the greater good

More important than IQ is EQ: Emotional Intelligence.

The best leaders are the ones who possess human skills.

Each of the four Presidents had natural skills but they all weren’t born with all eight.

Abraham Lincoln was an incredible storyteller.
Franklin D Roosevelt was an irrepressible optimist.
LBJ had unbounded energy.

Through reflection, adversity and tribulation they refined and challenged themselves until they possessed all of the skills listed above.

How do good leaders become great?

Ambition for the greater good.

Ambition sometimes is wrongly understood, that it might seem like a bad thing.
Ambition is the drive for success.

It’s absolutely essential for success in any field.

The real question is, will your ambition grow so that you want to use your talents to make a difference in one person’s life, or a million people’s lives?

That’s when a good leader becomes a great leader.

What do you think makes a great leader? What skills do you want to hone?

Xoxo
Kalika

    Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

    Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, The Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, The Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

     

    Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

     

    Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

     

    Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

     

    She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

    Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

    Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

     

    Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

    She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

    As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

     

    You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

