The Great Waters

In the beginning, I thought I was
going somewhere. I thought we all
were. But falling in while trying to cross,
I finally understood, the journey is to follow
the river. All the rivers, especially the ones
no one can see. The soul is a fish whose
home is in those rivers. So I can take you
across, if you want. But the secret is to go
everywhere by going nowhere. And I will
be here when you fall in. Which is not
a failure but an awakening.

A Question to Walk With: Describe a “falling in” that you have experienced and how it was an awakening and not a failure.

This excerpt is from my book of poems, The Tone in the Center of the Bell.

The Life of Expression: Finding Your Voice, Mark Nepo’s new 3-session webinar starting June 13, will center on the lifelong process of listening, reflecting, and expressing, and on how bearing witness to the truth of living reveals the mysteries of life. For more information or to register, visit: live.marknepo.com

Photo Credit: Frank Berkhout

Mark Nepo, New York Times #1 bestselling author, poet, and philosopher.

Mark Nepo is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Book of Awakening. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark’s recent work includes The Book of Soul: 52 Paths to Living What Matters, Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression, More Together Than Alone: Discovering the Power and Spirit of Community in Our Lives and in the World, Things That Join the Sea and the Sky: Field Notes on Living; and a book of poetry, The Way Under the Way: The Place of True Meeting. A two-time cancer survivor, Mark devotes his writing and teaching to the journey of inner transformation and the life of relationship. For more information, please visit:

MarkNepo.com  ThreeIntentions.com

