The Great Reshuffle

The pandemic stay-at-home protocols forced us to evaluate our homes. Is my home the right size? Will I need a home office long-term? Should I relocate to a more affordable city? Should I live closer to my family? Whatever the reason, millions of people are moving creating the “Great Reshuffling.”

This record rise in Americans moving, coupled with the typical busy moving season in the summer and a shortage of workers, has created the perfect storm. Moving companies are incredibly busy and are working hard to hire the qualified help they need. Moving is challenging enough without scrambling to find a reputable moving company.

So what does this mean for those planning to move? Plan ahead! Make your moving reservations as early as possible to beat the surge and put your organizational skills in overdrive.

If possible, give yourself eight weeks to handle the moving to-dos in an orderly, low-stress manner. Use the steps below in this two-month moving calendar to keep you calm and prepared. Simply follow these steps and check them off one-by-one:

EIGHT WEEKS TO GO:

Start the process of selecting a mover Check a mover’s record with the Better Business Bureau in your state and social review sites. A great reputation is the best way to choose a mover

Book your mover

Start to inventory and divide up your belongings: Decide who gets what, which items to donate, recycle, to take and which items (if any) need to go into short-term or long-term storage

FOUR WEEKS TO GO:

Mail change of address cards or change your information online at the following:

Post office

Local Department of Motor Vehicles for License & Registration

Social security

Insurance companies

Credit card companies

Credit bureau and/or other creditors

Employer (to forward W2s)

Broker

Mail order accounts

Magazines

Friends and relatives

Gather personal records (medical, dental, etc.)

Arrange to transfer children’s school records

Gather all pet’s vet records and make sure all pets are microchipped and chip corresponds to a cell number that goes with you on your move. Order new tags and licenses with new address and your cell phone number

Check homeowner’s insurance policies to see if moving is covered. Be sure your new home is protected by transferring fire, theft and other personal-property insurance

START TO PACK

THREE WEEKS TO GO:

Make arrangements to discontinue current utilities and schedule the start-up of new utilities:

Landline telephone service

Cable TV

Internet

Electricity (check for refund)

Gas (check for refund)

Fuel oil

House cleaners

Babysitters

Dog walkers

Gardeners

Pool Service

Diaper service

Water

Water softener

Parking

Other: ________________________

Have appliances serviced for shipment

TWO WEEKS TO GO:

Arrange to transfer local bank accounts

Ask doctors, dentists and veterinarians for medical records

Cancel newspaper delivery

Refill all prescriptions. Get prescriptions transferred to a new pharmacy closer to the new home

Make arrangements to move children and pets. Do you need a babysitter for a day or two? A pet sitter?

Confirm that the mover will move houseplants; if not, make arrangements. Houseplants, usually, cannot be moved by a mover, especially on long distance or out of state moves

Start to disassemble any shelving, closet systems, etc. that you plan to take or arrange with the mover that they will be doing this on the day of the move

If you need one, hire a cleaning crew to come clean your empty place to get your deposit back. Will your new place need a cleaning crew before you move in too?

ONE WEEK TO GO:

Pack in separate boxes the items necessary for first days in the new home: Label “LOAD LAST.” And label where to put each of those boxes in your new home: Medicine (always keep prescriptions on you)



Comfortable clothes

Linens and towels

Toothbrushes and toiletries

Paper goods

Disposable plates and silverware

Foil and wax paper

Plastic containers

Microwave

Vacuum cleaner

Garbage bags

Tool kit

Step ladder

Extension cords

Light bulbs

Cleaning items (mop and pail, broom and dust pan, etc.)

Each member of the family should also pack a suitcase with what they need for a few days while you’re getting settled into your new place. Don’t forget cell phone chargers, medications and favorite teddy bears

If the movers are packing all or part of your belongings, call to schedule and confirm the details. Make sure your mover knows how much packing you expect to do yourself and how much you expect them to do

Plan to use up most food items before the move. If you have any leftover food on moving day, donate it to Move For Hunger

Register to vote

TWO DAYS TO GO:

Defrost and dry refrigerators/freezers to be moved

Gather valuables and important documents from jewelry cases, safe deposit box, etc. to take with you in the car. Do not pack these items with your other belongings

MOVING DAY! YOU MADE IT!

Congratulations, you conquered “The Great Reshuffling!” Not only did you move during a very unique time, you stayed organized and, hopefully, the entire process was much more stress-free. As the winner of this moving marathon, you now get to slowly unpack and peacefully settle into your new and improved lifestyle.