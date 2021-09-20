Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Great Pumpkin Seed

It’s hard to pick up a vitamin supplement geared to men these days, especially a prostate formula, without seeing pumpkin seed extract in the list of ingredients.

Cathal Mac an Bheatha
Cathal Mac an Bheatha

Did You Know Pumpkins are Good for the Prostate?

That’s because pumpkin seeds contain beta-sitosterol a phytosterol that has some benefits in treating benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), that annoying, though not dangerous, condition that causes men over 40 to have to go to the bathroom several times a night, According to researchers at the department of bio chemistry and chemistry at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

In aone-year study in over 1,400 men with BPH, pumpkin seed consumption reduced symptoms and improved quality of life!

The Science Behind Pumpkin Seeds for Hair Loss

And pumpkin seeds contain chemicals called “cucurbitaucin”, which are believed to interfere with the production of metabolic byproduct of testosterone known as DHT ( dihydrotestosterone.)The DHT is partly responsible for both hair loss and benign prostate hyperplasia. Men want to keep their DHT as low as possible.

In a 24-week study in 76 men with male pattern hair loss, those taking a 400-mg pumpkin seed oil supplement daily had significantly more hair growth than those receiving a placebo. However, there were no significant differences in hair thickness between the groups. 

These findings were attributed to pumpkin seed oil’s ability to inhibit DHT production from testosterone by blocking the alpha-5 reductase enzyme. The supplement used for the study, however, contained other active ingredients that may have contributed to the results. 

Pumpkin Seeds are Also Rich in Nutrients

One ounce (28 grams) of shell-free pumpkin seeds has roughly 151 calories, mainly from 13 grams (6 of which are omega-6s) fat and 7 grams of protein, in addition, a 1-ounce (28-gram) serving contains

  • Fiber: 1.7 grams
  • Carbs: 5 grams
  • Vitamin K: 18% of the RDI
  • Phosphorus: 33% of the RDI
  • Manganese: 42% of the RDI
  • Magnesium: 37% of the RDI
  • Iron: 23% of the RDI
  • Zinc: 14% of the RDI
  • Copper: 19% of the RDI

They also contain a lot of antioxidants and a decent amount of polyunsaturated fatty acids, potassium, vitamin B2 (riboflavin) and folate

Ultimately, both of raw and the roasted are nutrient dense and they can easily be added to your diet, allowing you to read the many positive health benefits!13 grams (6 of which are omega-6s)

Advice is for information only and should not replace medical care. Please consult a doctor or healthcare professional before trying any remedies.

