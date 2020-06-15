The Great Pause

And then, and then, and then

And then, there was silence;

For people retreated in fear

The earth still trembling —

Vibrating footprints and traveling smog

Remnants of lives lived in oblivion.

The spaces inside walls shrank

Suspicion, loneliness, rage

Swirling without escape,

Minds wandering in circles

Thoughts running on fumes

In closed boxes.

Outside sealed windows

Beasts dared to roam their earth

Each step a light-filled shadow

Gently releasing love

From energy unknown to them.

And people, desperate,

Turned to the bright light that called them;

Paid attention…

Beauty beyond their reach

Over there, appearing, rising —

Something not noticed before;

Cool air now entering open windows

Emotions happily escaping

New thoughts born voraciously;

It was possible,

It was possible to love

Strangers.

Hands clapped and tears flowed

Involuntary jerks, in unison,

Threaded with one another

Their minds, alone together.

Love could analyze

Learn, think, and do

Things fear had never accomplished;

Awareness was a bird in flight

Headed for the new-found togetherness

It desired.

Love inspired,

The people marched like

Entwined souls,

Clapping no longer sufficed as

They grasped warm hands

just like their own,

Vowing never again to be foolishly

Separated.

The pause was not a pause;

People were reset

Entering a new earthly dimension;

Enlightened

Beauty had prevailed

Through sickness and sadness.

Individually and collectively,

The force decided together

To become one —

The earth and ALL its people.