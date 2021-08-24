Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Gratitude Protocol

“Your only limits are the ones you created yourself.”

I recently returned from my Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) Forum retreat in Santa Barbara.

During our annual retreats, we learn tools that we can take both in our personal and entrepreneurial lives.

One of the things we learned was the Gratitude Protocol by Dr. Maria Nemeth. It’s a simple practice that disrupts anxiety and teaches us how to focus our brains.

Here’s how the Gratitude Protocol works.

  1. Get two blank sheets of paper.
  2. On the first blank sheet of paper write at the top: “What I’m anxious about” and continue to describe the source of your anxiety in a few words. Make sure whatever you’re writing down makes you tense up.
  3. On the second blank sheet of paper, write: “What I’m grateful for”. It could be anything at all. Anything that opens your heart and allows your body to relax.
  4. Place the two papers side by side, with the anxious paper on the left and the gratitude paper on the right.
  5. Now, look at the anxious paper for seven seconds. No more, no less.
  6. Now, look at your grateful paper for 17 seconds. Focus upon what you wrote for 17 seconds. Neurophysiologically, this gives your brain time to shift mood states. As you focus upon your gratitude paper once your body sensations. Has there been a shift in your breathing, in the area around your heart?
  7. This is one repetition. You want to do three repetitions that constitute a set.
  8. Complete three “sets” per day, for at least five days using the same sheets of paper.
  9. After this exercise, take a moment to thank your brain as well as your body for going through this training with you.
  10. This simple acknowledgment allows the brain to further relax and know you’re a kind “boss”. A boss that’s partnering with the brain and treating it with dignity and respect.

When you practice these “sets,” you’re consciously telling your brain where to focus your attention, and for how long. You are systematically showing your brain who’s the boss. You’re shifting your relationship with your brain.

You’re experiencing what Julian Rotter, Ph.D. calls the “Internal Locus of Control.”

People with high Internal Locus of Control “own” their own experience. They’re happier, more successful, and generally have control over their lives because they know how to shift their focus.

If you want to develop this as a habit, practice the gratitude-only format for 30 days. If you miss a day, start the 30 days over again!

You know you’ve mastered the art and science of gratitude when your heart catches glimpses of joy.

Your heart beams as gratefulness opens the door.

We all hold the key.

Let me know how your journey with the Gratitude Protocol goes! I’d love to hear from you and what you’re grateful for!

Xoxo
Kalika

    Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

    Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, The Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, The Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

     

    Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

     

    Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

     

    Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

     

    She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

    Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

    Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

     

    Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

    She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

    As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

     

    You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

