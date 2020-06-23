Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Golf Pro That Called “FORE” Then Launched My Son

Lessons today's kids need to learn

By

I couldn’t have been more embarrassed.

As I decided that my ten year-old son wouldn’t being attending camp this year, we agreed that he would begin taking golf lessons at the local range.  Both his father and his brothers play golf, and I thought it would be nice if he learned too.  

The first lesson was a disaster.  My son, a normally sweet kid, was nothing of the sort towards the golf pro who was teaching him.  So unusual, I allowed the situation to slide, chalking it off to a bad day.

The second lesson however proved to be worse than the first.  So much so, in fact, that the golf pro excused himself from teaching my son any further.  I forced my son to apologize.  Frankly, I agreed with the gentleman and did not blame him in the least.  My son was being disrespectful and passively demeaning.

When we returned home that day, my son laid out a plethora of excuses.  This is what he learned once he finished:

1.   When you make a deal, you keep it;
2.   Your actions represent your parents;
3.   Learning to work with people you don’t like is just as important as learning to work with people you do.
4.   Everyone has something worthwhile to share.  Don’t think otherwise;
5.   Personal happiness does not always apply;
6.   “Respect” goes a long way;
7.   There is a “way” to do things and that “way” will dramatically affect your outcome;
8.   Being entitled entitles you to nothing but lost opportunity and regret;
9.   Your “right” isn’t always “right”;
10. Be grateful;

And finally,

11. Mothers can be bitches to deal with when you piss them off. 

My son called the golf pro to, once again, apologize.  He then asked for another lesson. 

They had a great time and my son learned a lot.  He will continue to take lessons every week through the end of the summer.  He’s a happier and smarter kid for it.  

I share this story with you given the challenges our nation is enduring.  How many kids grow up to be adults who have never learned these lessons?  Wouldn’t current day realities be quite a bit different if they all had?  I can’t imagine not.

Think it through and get back to me. 

Laura Wellington onstage at TEDxWilmingtonLive

Laura Wellington, CEO & Author at THREAD MB

TEDx Speaker, Founder of Celebrity-Influencer Blog "THREAD MB," Award-Winning Children's Television Creator, and Author.  Newly released children's book series - "Jasper's Giant Imagination" (4RV Publishing).  Passionate advocate for children living in foster care.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner
Marc Zaransky
Community//

A Discussion with Marc Zaransky On Maximizing Each Day and Learning From Your Mistakes

by Joey Claudio

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.