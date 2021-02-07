The Golden Girls’ That Will Always Make You Laugh

“The Golden Girls” created history when it first premiered in 1985 setting the stage of strong-willed female characters who are aging gracefully with dignity. It is a treasure trove filled with humorous scenes and situations that will always be relevant to watch. I still rejoice in watching these spectacular women embrace life with full stride and the way they always strive to focus on the brighter side of life.

These 4 dynamic and awe-inspiring women taught us that age is indeed nothing more than a number and that we can set out to accomplish anything our heart desires at any time.

“The Golden Girls” also highlighted the marvelous camaraderie that can exist between women and the sublime power of female friendships!

Whether it be Rose Nylund’s optimism and pure innocence towards approaching life or Blanche’s flirtatious and wild attitude, both are a great cocktail to have in life. On the other hand, the disciplinarian and erudite nature of Dorothy is also required in this exotic cocktail of unique personalities.

Even the adorable and happy-go-lucky spirit of Sophia will forever remain etched in our hearts, especially her classic romantic stories from Sicily.

So to revive the golden memories of these 4 phenomenal groundbreaking women, I’m listing 50 iconic quotes that will always make us jump with enthusiasm!

“Rose, I know this is a long shot, but did you take much acid during the sixties?” – Dorothy

“I wonder if jewelry comes from Jewish people? In Little Falls, the jeweler was Jewish. Jeweler, Jewish—I wonder if there’s a connection.” – Rose

“Fasten your seatbelt, slut puppy. This ain’t gonna be no cakewalk!” – Sophia

“I’m not one to blow my own vertubenflugen.” – Rose

“I thought I was gonna die. I swear I have never felt such agony. I saw my entire life flash before my eyes and I thought, ‘What a shame if I die now, I’m too young…and I’m wearing the wrong underwear.” – Blanche

“It’s like life is a giant weenie roast, and I’m the biggest weenie!” – Rose

“If This Sauce Was A Person, I’d Get Naked And Make Love To It” – Sophia

“I know I look square, but I’m like my father’s tractor. I take a while to warm up, but once I get going I can turn your topsoil till the cows come home.” – Rose

“Dorothy: Rose, what are you listening to? Rose: A relaxation tape. The rain is supposed to relax me. Dorothy: Is it working? Rose: Not really. I keep worrying that I left my car windows down.”

“I eat raw cookie dough. And occasionally, I run through the sprinklers and don’t wear a bathing cap. And at Christmas, I’ve been known to put away more than one eggnog.” – Rose

“Excuse Me Rose, Have I Given Any Indication At All That I Care?” – Sophia

“I think there’s a connection between your brain and wallpaper paste.” – Sophia

“They were all buying T-shirts, you know, the ones that say, ‘Today is the first day of the end of your life.” – Dorothy

“Oh, Sophia. I want to explain about last night. When I was a little girl one summer we had a terrible thunderstorm…” – Rose

“I’ve been having a good time, and there wasn’t even a man in the room.” – Blanche