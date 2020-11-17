Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The glue that holds us together: the health benefits of collagen and how you can increase your levels

Most of us have heard of collagen. It’s the major component of connective tissues that make up many of our body parts, from tendons and muscles to ligaments and skin. Collagen has some vital functions, so it’s no wonder it is abundant in our bodies from a young age. However, from our mid-20’s, our collagen […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Most of us have heard of collagen. It’s the major component of connective tissues that make up many of our body parts, from tendons and muscles to ligaments and skin. Collagen has some vital functions, so it’s no wonder it is abundant in our bodies from a young age. However, from our mid-20’s, our collagen production naturally begins to slow down and this can be a contributing factor for why we get wrinkles [1], thinning hair, brittle nails10 and joint ache, as well as a number of other medical conditions. 

To help counteract this, it’s important to understand collagen’s health benefits and the simple ways you can increase the levels in your body. Here are the main things you need to know. 

The health benefits

Studies have shown increasing the amount of collagen in your body can improve skin elasticity[2], as well as reduce the signs of aging and preventing wrinkles [3].

Not only that, it helps maintain the cartilage that protects your joints. When the amount of collagen in your body decreases as you age, you are at a higher risk of experiencing joint disorders, such as osteoarthritis[4]. Some studies also suggest that increasing your collagen can improve symptoms of these joint disorders by reducing pain and discomfort6.

The majority of our bones are made up of collagen – it helps keep them strong and structured7. A decrease in collagen levels can cause loss of bone mass may lead to conditions like osteoporosis[5]. However, there have not been as many human studies on the role of collagen in bone health, so more research needs to be conducted to confirm this. 

As 1-10% of our muscle tissue is composed of collagen, increasing the collagen in your body can aid muscle health, keeping them functioning properly8. One study focusing on people with sarcopenia (the loss of muscle mass due to age), found that increasing the collagen levels in the body can help boost mass and improve strength9.

Scientists have also found that increasing collagen levels in the body may reduce the risk of heart-related issues as collagen provides structure to your arteries – the blood vessels that carry blood from the heart to the rest of the body[1].

How to increase collagen levels

There are many ways you can support your body’s collagen production and increase the levels in your system. You should mainly focus on maintaining a good diet, using specific skincare products and taking collagen supplements.

Hyaluronic acid 

Hyaluronic acid is an extremely important collagen in the skin. It can be found in foods rich in amino acids, such as beans, soy and root vegetables like carrots, onions and sweet potatoes, and ensuring you are eating foods that are high in amino acids can really help boost collagen levels. Hyaluronic acid is also available in supplement form, as well as in specific skincare products.

Vitamin C 

Dermatological studies have also shown that vitamin C can play an important role in increasing collagen levels in the body11. It is a vitamin that the body itself cannot produce, so it’s vital that we get it from our diet. Citrus fruits, leafy vegetables such as kale, broccoli and strawberries are all vitamin C rich foods. You can also use skincare products that are high in vitamin C and take daily supplements to further increase your intake. 

Ginseng

Another study shows that ginseng can increase the amount of collagen in the bloodstream12. Very popular in traditional medicine, Ginseng has been used for centuries to treat a variety of different ailments and can consumed raw, slightly steamed or stewed in water to make a tea. It can also be taken orally through capsules. 

Retinol

Retinol is a popular antioxidant that can be used to boost collagen levels, especially in the skin. Not only does it help increase the lifespan of the pre-existing collagen, it can block enzymes that are known to destroy collagen. As the benefits of retinol have become more commonly known, its use in skincare products has increased dramatically, with many dermatologists recommending that people start using it in their skincare routine in their mid 20s to help keep skin looking youthful.

[1] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3583892/

10 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28786550/

[2] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26840887/

[3] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26362110/

[4] https://www.scielo.br/pdf/rbgg/v19n1/1809-9823-rbgg-19-01-00153.pdf

6 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17076983/

7 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16341622/

[5] https://www.scielo.br/pdf/rbgg/v19n1/1809-9823-rbgg-19-01-00153.pdf

8 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3177172/

9 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4594048/

11 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3673383/

12 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3659568/

    Dr Arianna Di Stadio, Neuroscientist and Co-Founder at Hello Pure

    Dr Arianna Di Stadio MD, PHD is a neuroscientist at Harvard University, and co-founder of Hello Pure.

    Dr. Di Stadio is an Otolaryngologist with a Ph.D. in Audiology and Neuroscience and she has complete two fellowships, one in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the other in microsurgery. Dr. Di Stadio worked for several years in different countries (Italy, France and Belgium), and her passion for the translational research brings her to Harvard Medical School. Research topics of Dr. Di Stadio are: Hearing loss, Facial Nerve Disorders and development on new technologies.

    She was one of the winners of the prestigious AAFPRS fellowship. She is reviewer for several international journals, editor in chief of the Otolaryngology Open access Journal, and a member of the National Agency of Health of France. She is a consultant for research development in clinical trials for Cochlear Europe, and she collaborates with different Universities in Europe to design clinical projects and new applications for developed technologies in Otolaryngology .

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    Can Collagen Supplements Really Reduce Signs of Aging?

    by Health Matters
    Community//

    5 Collagen-Rich Foods to Slow down Aging

    by Tirth Raj
    Community//

    Eat your way to gorgeous, glowy skin

    by Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.