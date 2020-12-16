The Giving Season

My mom came across this amazing quote on Oprah Magazine’s Instagram account (she had “regram-ed” it from @fredandfar), “I thought 2020 would be the year I got everything I wanted. Now I know 2020 is the year I appreciate everything I have.” And thankfully she shared it with me. She is very kind.

I sat with this quote for a bit and am still sitting with it. It really resonates with me. I can also totally relate. I had these grand plans for this year: multi-city book tour, family vacation to the Bahamas, seeing my wedding day weight on the scale, my oldest starting Kindergarten in his elementary school, and the list goes on. And when I realized that all of these wants were not necessarily going to happen (I know the whole wedding weight thing is completely in my control, but stress eating often gets the best of me), it was devastating.

Looking back over this year, however, @fredandfar’s quote comes into play. The appreciation for the luxuries I already have. Going back to those basics I previously wrote about, a home, food, my health, my family’s health, love, warm clothes, a car, access to healthcare, and once again, the list goes on. And I find that this list of haves far exceeds the list of wants. If 2020 has given me anything, it is the gift of time to arrive at these realizations.

The flip side: there are an immense number, some we know, many we do not, of people who do not have the haves they need, let alone the wants. Thus, I want to highlight a few giving opportunities with causes/organizations that are near and dear to my heart and are in need of our help and love.

InterAct of Wake County – I have been a survivor speaker with InterAct for almost eight years and currently sit on the Board of Directors. This amazing organization is dedicated to saving lives, rebuilding lives, and securing safer futures for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. They anticipate serving 30 individuals in crisis per day in the month of December alone. Do the math. That is nearly 1,000 people in crisis by the end of this year. You read that right. Please visit their website to donate today!

The giving bead can take on all different shapes, sizes, and colors. But the important thing is that we have it. Giving does not need to be monetary. Giving does not need to be expansive. It can be both of those things, but they are not required to make a huge difference in someone’s life. So, as we all enter this 2020 holiday season, remember to give in whatever capacity that means for you.

