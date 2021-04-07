The gift of unhurried time is a prize we long for these days. Pulling together online worship and doing remote ministry takes more time than anyone could have imagined. Many leaders have shared with me that they are weary to the bone.

I can relate.

Most of my days are structured and filled to the brim with things to do. While I enjoy them, and get a lot done, one key element is missing: free-flowing creative time with God.

As of this writing, I am once again in Florida spending time with my aging parents. Though busy here, I have stepped away from the intensive work of teaching, leading, and meetings, and am receiving a gift that I had forgotten I needed: unhurried time.

Jesus spent unhurried time away from healing, teaching and mentoring. He was the better for it. His life reminds me that spiritual leaders need unhurried time with the Spirit. Are you taking time away to hear from your soul?

As more of us get vaccinated and move around more freely, our calendars will quickly start to fill. As our days become packed with activity, anxiety may follow. Will you be open to hearing the message your soul is yearning to give you?

If you’d like a more responsive, faith-filled congregation, it is time to do the inner work yourself. As you grow in both faith and skill, the world around you shifts. You will see it in your personal relationships and in the culture of the congregation you lead. That’s because an internal shift in consciousness, faith, and expectation precedes a shift in the people and culture around you.

Both John, the cousin of Jesus, and Jesus himself demonstrate this truth. They each grew in the knowledge and grace of God before they began their public, prophetic work. Their inner work was a prerequisite to co-creating miracles with God. In the same way, both the Twelve and the Seventy grew in their understanding of Jesus and his teachings before they could cast out demons, heal the sick or preach the Kin(g)dom.

Give yourself the gift of unhurried time to grow in the knowledge and grace of God. Join me on my free webinar, How to Create a Culture of Renewal, in which you’ll learn the barriers to achieving renewal, the miracles renewal can bring, and how to take your next step – all part of the process of opening your heart to your soul and seeing the miraculous come to life!

Then watch out world, because you will be unstoppable!

(Adapted from the 3rd edition of Culture Shift, the Track 3 Workbook of Creating a Culture of Renewal®.)