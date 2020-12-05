Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The “Gift” of Giving

My Gift to YOU... Happy Holidays!!!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I recall a  Ted Talk where the presenter from Harvard was sharing his findings regarding the “act of giving”. In his research he found that people who gave, reached higher levels of happiness as opposed to those who received.  

Yet, in our culture, it seems that most people are caught up in their need for greed. A “What’s in it for me?” attitude. Perhaps this is why so many people struggle to find the happiness they desire.  

We live in a society where we are taught to judge a person based upon what they have, and how much they have; rather than looking at who they are, and what they contribute and give back to society and their fellow man.

I believe that true abundance is not measured by what you have. Rather, it is measured by what you give.

Stephen Covey, author of The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People said:

“People with a scarcity mentality tend to see everything in terms of win-lose. There is only so much; and if someone else has it, that means there will be less for me. 

The more principle-centered we become, the more we develop an abundance mentality, the more we are genuinely happy for the successes, well-being, achievements, recognition, and good fortune of other people. 

We believe their success adds to…rather than detracts from…our lives.” 

Take the Challenge…

I challenge you to focus on a true abundance philosophy this entire Holiday Season

Here are some action steps that will help you stay focused on this incredible gift:

* Gratitude… Every night before you fall asleep, recite aloud at least five things you are grateful for.

* Forgive… Let go of the past. Forgive those who have hurt you or angered you in the past. Stop carrying this poison around with you every day.

* Love… Be sure to tell those people in your life that mean so much to you, that you love them and appreciate them.

* Donate… Go through your closets, your attic, your garage… Anything that you haven’t worn or used in the past year, bag it or box it and take it to a place where those who are less fortunate will benefit from your generosity. 

* Praise… Look for, and recognize the good in others. Let them know they are appreciated.

* A.R.K. (Acts of Random Kindness)… Do something extra-ordinary for someone else. Find the healing power of giving. You will be glad you did!!!

Raise your level of happiness. See for yourself that it is truly better to give than to receive. Every time you do, you will immediately see and feel that you have made more than just the other person happy.

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself. 

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Complacency vs. Contentment: 7 Reasons Why Giving and Sharing Will Make You Happy

    by Marguerita Cheng
    Community//

    Harvard took 75 years and spent $20 million and still got it wrong

    by Court Creeden
    Community//

    Giving Back…Someone Is Always Listening

    by Judy Hoberman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.