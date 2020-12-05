The “Gift” of Giving

I recall a Ted Talk where the presenter from Harvard was sharing his findings regarding the “act of giving”. In his research he found that people who gave, reached higher levels of happiness as opposed to those who received.

Yet, in our culture, it seems that most people are caught up in their need for greed. A “What’s in it for me?” attitude. Perhaps this is why so many people struggle to find the happiness they desire.

We live in a society where we are taught to judge a person based upon what they have, and how much they have; rather than looking at who they are, and what they contribute and give back to society and their fellow man.

I believe that true abundance is not measured by what you have. Rather, it is measured by what you give.

Stephen Covey, author of The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People said:

“People with a scarcity mentality tend to see everything in terms of win-lose. There is only so much; and if someone else has it, that means there will be less for me.

The more principle-centered we become, the more we develop an abundance mentality, the more we are genuinely happy for the successes, well-being, achievements, recognition, and good fortune of other people.

We believe their success adds to…rather than detracts from…our lives.”

Take the Challenge…

I challenge you to focus on a true abundance philosophy this entire Holiday Season

Here are some action steps that will help you stay focused on this incredible gift:

* Gratitude… Every night before you fall asleep, recite aloud at least five things you are grateful for.

* Forgive… Let go of the past. Forgive those who have hurt you or angered you in the past. Stop carrying this poison around with you every day.

* Love… Be sure to tell those people in your life that mean so much to you, that you love them and appreciate them.

* Donate… Go through your closets, your attic, your garage… Anything that you haven’t worn or used in the past year, bag it or box it and take it to a place where those who are less fortunate will benefit from your generosity.

* Praise… Look for, and recognize the good in others. Let them know they are appreciated.

* A.R.K. (Acts of Random Kindness)… Do something extra-ordinary for someone else. Find the healing power of giving. You will be glad you did!!!

Raise your level of happiness. See for yourself that it is truly better to give than to receive. Every time you do, you will immediately see and feel that you have made more than just the other person happy.

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.