The Gift of Fun

One of the universal games of college is table tennis. Whether it's the traditional tournament style, a pick-up game, (or let’s be honest, beer pong), ping pong is a game that brings people together. It’s quick, the rules are simple, and anyone can pick up a paddle and play. If their new dormitory doesn’t have much room, you can make any table (dining room anyone?) into a “court” with this 4-Player All-in-One Portable Table Tennis Set from Pro-Spin Sports. The set fits any table up to 2 inches thick, and the net retracts up to 72 inches wide. Another winner is the Portable Ping Pong Table if they have a little more space for entertaining (patios, dining rooms, or a garage workshop in a snap). This travel-ready product can be set just about anywhere and folds up for simple storage.

