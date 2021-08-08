The Gift of Fun
One of the universal games of college is table tennis. Whether it's the traditional tournament style, a pick-up game, (or let’s be honest, beer pong), ping pong is a game that brings people together. It’s quick, the rules are simple, and anyone can pick up a paddle and play.
If their new dormitory doesn’t have much room, you can make any table (dining room anyone?) into a “court” with this 4-Player All-in-One Portable Table Tennis Set from Pro-Spin Sports. The set fits any table up to 2 inches thick, and the net retracts up to 72 inches wide.
Another winner is the Portable Ping Pong Table if they have a little more space for entertaining (patios, dining rooms, or a garage workshop in a snap). This travel-ready product can be set just about anywhere and folds up for simple storage.
The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines
prior to being published.