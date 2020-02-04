The Gift of Each Day.

Think about when someone gives you gift and how excited you are to open it.

Think about how open you are to receiving whatever is inside.

Think about how it makes you feel to know that someone thought to give you something.

Life is giving you a gift every single day too.

Imagine if you woke up with the same excitement and wonder to unwrap all the possibilities and unexpected surprises that each day holds.

And all you need to do is be open to receive.

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

