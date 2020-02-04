Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Gift of Each Day.

A gift for you to simply learn how to receive for you too.

Think about when someone gives you gift and how excited you are to open it.

Think about how open you are to receiving whatever is inside.

Think about how it makes you feel to know that someone thought to give you something.

Life is giving you a gift every single day too.

Imagine if you woke up with the same excitement and wonder to unwrap all the possibilities and unexpected surprises that each day holds.

And all you need to do is be open to receive.

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

Sign up here for your Daily Purejoojoo. 

Daily reminders of everything Life already is and everything you already are too.

Master your own mind. Isabel Mar teaches you how.

Isabel Mar, I teach you how to break out of your own thoughts. From the Understanding of everything your mind can do for you too.

Isabel Mar is changing how you see your own mind. From the Understanding. The Understanding of everything your mind can also do. To shift from the Thinking to the Understanding. Because your mind can do this too. Because you are the master of your mind. Your thoughts don’t master you. She is the founder and creator of Purejoojoo.com. Purejoojoo is a personal transformation program that begins from the Understanding. The Understanding of Who You Are. Not who you think you should be. Her latest book is "The Purejoojoo Guide to the Understanding: The Understanding of Everything Your Mind Can Do For You Too."

