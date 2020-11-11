The Game Will DEMAND Your Promotion…

I was not always a success at sports. If you know my story, I didn’t play much in high school and walked on in college.

What initially attracted many basketball players to me was the fact that, despite my early athletic setbacks, I didn’t subscribe to the victim mentality bullshit that a lot of players (and people in general) buy into.

When I got cut 3 years in a row in high school, it wasn’t because the coach was hating on me. It wasn’t that I was “clearly the best player at tryouts” and still didn’t make it (I’ve heard this more times than you can think).

I got cut because I couldn’t play! I had no game. But, I kept working and made it happen. And I was able to take that mentality — combined with skill — to higher levels.

But… What if a coach really WAS hating? What if I really DID have circumstances against me? What I had REAL reasons to feel I was being held back and blocked from success? We have to admit that sometimes this does happen.

The answer is this: The GAME will elevate you.

I told a story in my book Work On Your Game about how DJ Khaled (pre-Snapchat) responded to a rapper who felt Khaled was purposely not playing the rapper’s music due to a personal beef.

“Your records don’t get played because your music is garbage,” Khaled replied. “If you make a hit record, no DJ can block you. A hit record can’t be stopped by anyone.”

Khaled shared a lot of truth in that. When your work is good enough, no amount of hating, injustice, politics or (lack of) privilege can stop your momentum.

If hate and unfairness have stopped you in your tracks, the hate is not the problem. Some of your favorite athletes, entrepreneurs and entertainers get hated on every day— while they continue to create success.

The hating stops you because your work ain’t good enough.

I understand that maybe you have real reasons to feel your current coach / boss / industry truly is hating on you. I, for one, spent my last year of college NOT on the hoops team for reasons that had nothing to do with my playing ability. But I didn’t let that stop me from advancing.

Here’s what you do:

1) Make sure your work is on-point. If you’re not 100% sure you’re on point, you’re not.

2) Take your abilities elsewhere and prove yourself. If one coach won’t let you play, join another team. If you find yourself on the bench there, too, then entertain the possibility that the problem might be you.

3) Remember that the game / market / scoreboard has no feelings. It’s oblivious to color, age, religion, or anything else. In the long run, whomever plays the game the best, wins.

When you’re ready to make yourself the success machine that can’t be stopped, claim your free copy of The Mirror Of Motivation so you can implement the frameworks to get control of your mindset and become unstoppable.

Get it here: http://MirrorOfMotivation.com