The future out loud.

Photo by Gerd Altmann on Pixabay.
My story of how simply proclaiming my future; has brought me joy and trust.

Yesterday was an awesome day.  A cold front has brought lower temperatures to South Florida giving me more reason to go outside.  It wasn’t just the beautiful weather that sparks joy in my heart.  Nope.  My best friend and I did something we haven’t done in months.  

Talk a walk.

We walked over the 17th street bridge in Fort Lauderdale.  Feeling silly and grateful for such a beautiful day.  Don’t get me wrong my bestie and I hang out all the time.  She is the only one besides my cat Henry and the apartment maintenance team that have been in my home since the pandemic. 

Mostly our excisions have been just grabbing a bit to eat at a local (uncrowded) restaurant.

I am healing from an injury and haven’t been able walk far. 

Now! I am getting tons better and walking in the sunshine is perfect exercise!

As we strolled to the top of the bridge then stopped to watch the boats cruise  up and down the intercoastal.

Photo by T.J. Batts

I brought up the fact that my son is now 30 and now I wish to own a place.  

I elaborated in great detail exact dwelling I desired and why.

It felt so good to say it out loud.  Like it made it real. 

After I had the accident; I felt a little lost. 

I was released to go back to a job that I knew I couldn’t do anymore.

I got certified for a job that I did not want.

With no direction in my life I went to Europe.  Wandering around France, Italy, Spain and Greece hoping for a ‘Eat, love, Pray’ scenario would happen.  It didn’t.

I ran out of money and had to live on my son’s couch for 2 weeks until I landed employment.

That was a year and a half ago.  

Now, I am walking over a beautiful bridge with my best friend talking to about the future. 

Speaking my truth with confidence because I know the Universe always has my back.

At this moment I have absolutely no idea how I am going to buy this place.  And that’s okay.

I just know it is going to happen.  

I possess unweathering faith.

That’s why it felt so good to say it.

Especially, with someone who supports you.

Law of attraction is really teaching me to zoom in to what I want to create.  

To filter in the life, I am destined to live.  

Okay… you must be like seriously you never thought about your future before. 

The answer is yes.  I have.  I always knew that traveling is part of who I am.  So, I worked to fund my travels.  Now, I am getting older and my mindset is different.  

As soon as I fell in love with myself.  I started to dream bigger.  Not just looking forward 5 years.  

There are so many possible outcomes to a future.

Why not go for the one you really want? 

This was just the step I felt, I needed to take for my journey.

There was a desire to share the vision of my future happiness with someone I trusted.

I am always reading my goals out loud to myself.  

Announcing my attentions to the Universe often.

Still, I found magic in sharing my dream with my bestie. 

As I voiced the words of my desire, I felt joy and gratitude vibrate throughout my body. 

There was lightness in my steps for the rest of the walk. 

Another limited belief has been released.

I am grateful for that moment with my best friend.

Grateful for that moment when I felt the shift.

I wish for everyone to have that experience.  

That experience of awareness of total belief in yourself. 

For when you finally feel it…the sky is not the limit anymore.

Thank you for letting me share.

Be kind. Be well. Smile.

    T.J. Batts, Freelance Writer

    Hi.  I am a writer of shifting to a positive mindset.  My passion is to help others go 'inward' to change their 'outward' world and live the reality of their dreams with alignment.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

