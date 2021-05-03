The Future of Work & Sustainability Trends

The Covid-19 Pandemic (Pandemic) has changed the way we think, interact, socialize (or not socialize), work and engage across all areas of life. Harvard Business School professor Prithwiraj (Raj) Choudhury whose research is focused on the future of work advocates for remote working and/or hybrid structures but warns that it can be a “recipe for disaster” if the companies have not thought through the operational overhaul required to make it work.

But employers opting for a top-down mandate on back-to-office policies and hybrid work — rather than in collaboration with teams and individuals — may do no better.

I’ve analyzed some trending themes that have popped up due to the pandemic and here’s my list:

Remote Working & Increased Focus on “Culture”

It’s obvious, and we are tired of hearing the buzz around “remote working” and whether it is more or less productive — the figures and facts suggest that it is here to stay, at least in some form. Perhaps not all are going to endorse and follow Twitter’s Jack Dorsey’s lead who made headlines across the world last May, when he said

“Twitter employees can now work from home forever”. Founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey

But, the buzz around the “newer normal” for Silicon Valley centered tech hubs are following disruptive work models with only limited staff on-site and using capex- light models. Not all are a fan, Amazon issued a statement to staff end of April 2021 effectively saying the opposite:

“Our plan is to return to an office-centric culture as our baseline. We believe it enables us to invent, collaborate, and learn together most effectively.”

Already, major employers across sectors of the economy are choosing distinctly different paths forward, Microsoft has was pretty consistent on their liberal it’s okay to work from home policy outlined right in October 2020. Google, on the other hand flat out said it is limiting employees to a cut off of 14 days annually. On Wall Street, Goldman Sachs’ CEO called WFH an “aberration,” and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon expects “many” employees to be returning, and no more than 10% to be permanently WFH.

Employers have utilized new and disruptive models to track and engage with their staff that is not only effective but also

“It will need to be the most amazing thing humankind has ever done” Bill Gates, Founder of Microsoft and Philanthropist

Workplaces are expected to boost their sustainability efforts – both through how an office space is designed and how an office space is run, for example, through partnerships with cycle to work schemes, eco-friendly ways to dispose of rubbish, water-saving bathroom fixtures, energy-efficient lighting, environmentally friendly cleaning products and seasonal food offerings.

Considering the built environment contributes an estimated 40% of global carbon emissions, it’s no surprise that the corporate world is recognising the importance of sustainability. For some providers, such as Sustainable Workspaces, sustainability takes centre stage on every level, while the Argyll Club increased the amount of secure bike storage space across its portfolio and introduced a bike servicing partner in 2020. As people avoided public transport in the wake of the pandemic, cycling to work became increasingly popular.