The Future of Work & Sustainability Trends

What's Trending & Why?

The Covid-19 Pandemic (Pandemic) has changed the way we think, interact, socialize (or not socialize), work and engage across all areas of life. Harvard Business School professor Prithwiraj (Raj) Choudhury whose research is focused on the future of work advocates for remote working and/or hybrid structures but warns that it can be a “recipe for disaster” if the companies have not thought through the operational overhaul required to make it work.

But employers opting for a top-down mandate on back-to-office policies and hybrid work — rather than in collaboration with teams and individuals — may do no better.

I’ve analyzed some trending themes that have popped up due to the pandemic and here’s my list:

Remote Working & Increased Focus on “Culture”

It’s obvious, and we are tired of hearing the buzz around “remote working” and whether it is more or less productive — the figures and facts suggest that it is here to stay, at least in some form. Perhaps not all are going to endorse and follow Twitter’s Jack Dorsey’s lead who made headlines across the world last May, when he said 

“Twitter employees can now work from home forever”.

But, the buzz around the “newer normal” for Silicon Valley centered tech hubs are following disruptive work models with only limited staff on-site and using capex- light models. Not all are a fan, Amazon issued a statement to staff end of April 2021 effectively saying the opposite:

“Our plan is to return to an office-centric culture as our baseline. We believe it enables us to invent, collaborate, and learn together most effectively.”

Already, major employers across sectors of the economy are choosing distinctly different paths forward, Microsoft has was pretty consistent on their liberal it’s okay to work from home policy outlined right in October 2020. Google, on the other hand flat out said it is limiting employees to a cut off of 14 days annually. On Wall Street, Goldman Sachs’ CEO called WFH an “aberration,” and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon expects “many” employees to be returning, and no more than 10% to be permanently WFH.

Employers have utilized new and disruptive models to track and engage with their staff that is not only effective but also

“It will need to be the most amazing thing humankind has ever done”

Among West Coast technology giants, Microsoft has been clear on a liberal WFH policy since October 2020. Google, meanwhile, is limiting employees to a maximum of 14 days WFH annually without manager approval. On Wall Street, Goldman Sachs’ CEO called WFH an “aberration,” and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon expects “many” employees to be returning, and no more than 10% to be permanently WFH.   

Workplaces are expected to boost their sustainability efforts – both through how an office space is designed and how an office space is run, for example, through partnerships with cycle to work schemes, eco-friendly ways to dispose of rubbish, water-saving bathroom fixtures, energy-efficient lighting, environmentally friendly cleaning products and seasonal food offerings.

Considering the built environment contributes an estimated 40% of global carbon emissions, it’s no surprise that the corporate world is recognising the importance of sustainability. For some providers, such as Sustainable Workspaces, sustainability takes centre stage on every level, while the Argyll Club increased the amount of secure bike storage space across its portfolio and introduced a bike servicing partner in 2020. As people avoided public transport in the wake of the pandemic, cycling to work became increasingly popular.

    Nisaa Jetha, Global Strategist & Impact Advisor at Impact-for-SDGs

    Nisaa Jetha is a leading global strategist and impact professional. She launched an energy governance group in the United Kingdom's Parliament (House of Lords) hosted by the Under -Secretary of State for International Development. Nisaa was selected alongside 150 world leaders to attend the inauguration of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), curated a focus event on climate change at COP21 (that resulted in the Paris Agreement), and selected by the United Nations Women Group (UN Women) to hold one of 92Y's Genius Panels in conjunction with MSNBC on Google Campus and represent the UK at the United Nations. She sat on one of the only inter-agency working groups for youth and gender globally with the United Nations is a trained solicitor of England & Wales. Nisaa was nominated by the United State of Women Summit hosted by the White House and is part of [email protected]. She holds degrees in International Development Studies from McGill University, a law degree from The University of London with post-graduate qualifications from The University of Nottingham and The Harvard Kennedy School of Government (in collaboration with The Centre for Sustainable Finance and Private Wealth (The University of Zurich) and World Economic Forum). Nisaa has asset management experience across public and emerging markets, is a current Director on United Nations' Inter-Governmental Organization (Be Earth) and Head of Sustainable Finance (ESG) & Impact Investing at Academy4theFuture. She a Co-Founder of Athari-Rise and Global Expert at Consilience Ventures.

