The Future of Work In An Evolving Economy

Top 10 Soft Skills that will lead the way in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The World Economic Forum recently published its Future of Jobs report highlighting the need for “reskilling” to meet the post-covid demands in a global economy, that aims to resurrect itself cautiously.

Much has changed in recent report (with emphasis on projected technological demand) as compared to the previous one that emphasized soft skills to lead the way in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In my book, The Future of Work In An Evolving Economy, I expand this research further and share insights on how professionals can:

  • enhance soft skills to build satisfying careers
  • problem solve as a team yet enjoy autonomy in the process
  • practice emotional intelligence at work
  • get a perspective from corporate giants on the significance of these skills

At the end of each chapter are powerful practice questions to help you sharpen these skills and get a well-rounded perspective.

I hope you enjoy a quick 1-2 hour read!

Hithakshi Kotyan, Workplace Productivity Coach and Consultant

Hithakshi is a Workplace Productivity Coach and Consultant known for her creative abilities in designing and facilitating learning journeys to people across levels and domains. She works closely with Fortune 500 companies to drive personal and workplace excellence. The underlying themes of her programs are rooted in the areas of Career Pivots, Self-Leadership, Personal Productivity, and Well-being. She is the author of "The Future of Work In An Evolving Economy", a Member of Leaders Excellence at Harvard Square and Business Intelligence Board Member at the Chief Learning Officer Publication. Hithakshi is also a Certified Instructional Designer, Certified in Positive Psychology, and a Behavioural Interpreter.

