The future of PR is connection and collaboration

I watched with interest this week, how the ‘super’ powers of the world continue to attempt to control the media agenda.

We’ve witnessed the bravery of a Prince effectively handing back his crown for the sake of the woman he loves and taking a stand on those journalists he is willing to communicate with. These are media contacts, he and his wife have and are building a relationship directly, and who are not aligned with the old ways of sharing the royal message. A good decision for them and it helps them to get across their message with contacts who understand their mission.

Now we see the UK Prime Minster, a man with a history of not only manipulating the media but dodging them. It also isn’t lost on me that he is currently enjoying a relationship with someone who has a PR background. A man of whom (is suspected) has a great many skeletons in his closet (just like his US colleague in fact).

Make no mistake, we all have history, we all make mistakes, and I am not calling for an airing of dirty laundry.

What interests me about this situation is when we try to ‘control’ anything without clarity or thought for others – the media included – the universe digs its heels in like a stubborn child – and things become difficult.

I am just surmising here, but it appears that Mr Johnson is also taking steps to change the ways things have been addressed – but the difference with this situation is the way it has been addressed. The government, like the Royal family, have also used a pool of journalists called the Lobby. Mr Johnson has controversially taken some heavy-handed steps to change the press who make up the Lobby. From moving the location of briefings, to excluding titles for unbalanced reporting, and controversially (as it made the press) denying access to journalists to important briefings.

Controlling. Lack of Clarity. Clumsy. No clear explanation.

You might argue Prince Harry did a similar thing by extracting himself from the Royal Pool, the equivalent to the Lobby.

What is different between the two situations, is the way it appears to have been done.

One appears to have been handled with grace and clarity.

Not by embarrassing journalists – in a ‘your names not down you are not coming in’ type approach. This is Egoic. I’m better than you – and old paradigm. Old boys club. Exclusion. Uncommunicative.

It is showing us, the people whose lives are essentially in the hands of this government, that there is an intention to change things. BUT, if you are not clear on the truth, or coming from a place of love, then you are coming from a place of ego. Which means there is no respect for the bigger picture, and you cannot truly come from a place of service.

As Russell Brand, points out in his recent video about this very subject – politics was designed to affect the lives of the people in this country – so we may live with dignity and purpose.

This move of excluding the media, controlling the agenda and ‘doing things the way we’ve always done things’, is falling apart before our eyes.

I echo Russell’s sentiment; in that I am also not surprised it has arrived at this point.

It makes me wonder if the banned journalists who tried to still attend the briefing, are the ones who can see the truth and the establishment are aware of this. Or if Mr Johnson is clumsily trying to do the right thing. Again, we will never really know.

Ultimately, we demand a more inclusive and balanced approach when it comes to reporting these stories.

Each of our stories have many interpretations – the one we believe to be the truth, the one we are told is the truth and the actual truth.

We need the whole truth and nothing but the truth – and it is up to the individual to question the illusion that can so often be presented to us.