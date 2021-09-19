It’s no secret that companies need leadership skills to survive in today’s competitive, uncertain environment. However, we realize just how much those same qualities have declined over time-and what our future success will depend on them now more than ever before!

Our world has changed, and we need leaders who can change with it. To meet this challenge, we must take a long look at our current system of leadership development as well as evaluate the effectiveness of e-learning as a learning tool moving forward. In this article, we will explore the changing priorities regarding what makes an effective leader today and how those priorities have been influenced by technology evolution over time.

The Age of Information has dramatically increased our ability to access knowledge and information compared to any other time in history. It is now exponentially faster, easier, and cheaper than ever before for an individual to learn almost anything they want.

This is where the focus must be when discussing the future of leadership development. We must take advantage of modern technology advantages to build better leaders with continued success in today’s global society. If we do not, how can we expect our leaders today or tomorrow to succeed?

Where Leadership Skills are Learned & Developed

One thing that hasn’t changed about leadership is that it still takes place mainly in organizations. However, you might be surprised to learn that only 19% of people say the organization they work for even encourages learning, with 45% saying there is no interest whatsoever.

This isn’t entirely surprising when you stop and think about it. Most individuals join an organization because they like the idea of working within one structure (similar to school). For many, this is what makes them feel comfortable, giving their time and effort towards something they believe in.

The problem here is that they are not getting the opportunity to educate themselves on becoming more effective leaders within that system unless their superiors see some kind of value in expanding their sets. It seems clear that there is a disconnect between leadership development and organisational interest.

What about the 79% of people who don’t feel their companies encourage individuals to learn? Where do they turn when they want to develop themselves professionally? Typically, this group of people turns toward e-learning which has exploded in popularity over the last few years. In fact, there are now 2 billion registered online users worldwide who come from every continent and country on the planet! This means that if you have access to the internet, then you have immediate access to knowledge from anywhere around the world at any time.

With such easy access, it would make sense that more and more people are turning towards online learning programs as a way to get educated on topics they desire. And employers should take note because this trend is not going away.

The Importance of Online Leadership Development

Leadership skills are crucial in today’s fast-paced marketplace, where the business landscape is constantly shifting. Even the most successful organizations need employees who can adapt to these changes and make key decisions quickly to not fall behind.

The internet has changed the way businesses communicate with each other, allowing them to interact on a global scale within seconds. This technology evolution leads us toward an interconnected world that is totally dependent on online leadership development for future success.

According to Corporate Class Inc, leaders must be ready to take advantage of this connected world more than ever before while also changing their own behaviours accordingly.

That begs the question: what exactly does it mean to “adapt” or “be prepared?” What defines good leadership? How can we know what qualities great leaders possess? And if we do know, how can we develop those qualities within ourselves and others around us?

These questions are only some of the issues that need to be addressed as we make advancements in technology. We know for certain that leadership isn’t going away anytime soon; therefore, it’s wise to look at ways to best make sure individuals and organizations will succeed.

The Future of Leadership Development

If there is one aspect of business and technology you should take away from this article, let it be this: today’s leaders must be willing to both adapt and evolve as a person and encourage those around them to do the same. The digital age has made it possible for anyone, anywhere (at any time) to be able to share and access information. And as we continue to grow and expand, the idea of leadership development will do so as well.

It’s important for individuals, organisations, and companies alike to understand that today’s young people want more than ever before from their work. They crave purposeful work-life balance, crave mentors outside of the workplace, and crave constant feedback during every stage of their career. Every generation entering the workforce has different expectations about what work should provide. Still, one thing is for sure: young professionals expect their leaders to be available online for professional development and education.