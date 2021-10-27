The Future of Healthcare with Key Opinion Leaders

KeyOpinionLeaders.co is a new Search Engine focusing specifically on the Healthcare, Medical Research and Clinical Trials ecosystems. Built by ex-Googlers (common name used to refer to ex-employees of the search giant), their vision is to become the “Google” of Key Opinion Leaders in the Medical Research field, Pharma, and other key verticals.

A state-of-the-art knowledge-graph for the key opinion leaders of pharma

Unlike its competitors, this Search Engine is free to use and open to the public on the internet: According to sources familiar with technology, the engine is backed by a Knowledge Graph that analyses a universe of 200 million medical publications, medical articles, medical journals, clinical trials and medical patents. It has great coverage on critical topics like Coronavirus, for example, it algorithmically recognizes the Center for Disease Control (CDC) as one of the strongest players in the Coronavirus ecosystem.

Data point analysis

On the other hand, it also has information about more than 20 million Key Opinion Leaders (doctors, researchers, educational institutions, research centers, also known collectively as KOLs) that is used to analyze billions of data points needed to understand the relationships developing and evolving in the medical research field.

Pharmaceutical companies, MDs and researchers can access the search engine KeyOpinionLeaders.co and find in seconds who are the top opinion leaders for any medical concept. This is usually a critical step while designing and planning clinical trials and/or finding related work and prior art.. Likewise, it also serves as a platform for medical practitioners to find relevant and specific information that can be used to guide and support their decisions and stay up to date on the latest developments in their field..

KeyOpinionLeaders.co is a promising professional browser that enables users from all medical fields to keep track of the most recent trends and important information related to the medical and health industry from reputable sources. A person familiar with the technology commented on the matter of the underlying technology and the fairness of the ranking of people (e.g. what person is the most influential for topic Y) and in their opinion the technology is unbiased and impartial regarding how the levels of influence and prominence are calculated.

This Search Engine considers various medical journals and sites and allows the user to search the entire knowledge graph for the keywords entered by the user through the search bar. The results are displayed in a certain order that is inversely proportional to the level of influence of each result for that topic. It is designed to return a list of people and documents from medical journals, health organizations, and reference sites making it easier to obtain medical information while providing timely and accurate results and prioritizing content that is freely-accessible.

KeyOpinionLeaders.co certainly provides a number of resources for finding medical research pieces and other related databases, such as biomedical and life sciences journal articles. This freely available search engine makes it easier to find information quickly in clinical scenarios and has a great potential of becoming the browser of choice by medical professionals. It is on the path of becoming the “Google” of our field.