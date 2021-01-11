Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Future of Entrepreneurship

A successful entrepreneur should keep an eye on trends and changes and how they affect the business world. In the 21st century, several trends have emerged that entrepreneurs should be aware of and leverage in their businesses.

One of those is a rise in social consciousness. In just a few short years, consumers have become much more concerned about whether businesses are trying to do good things in the world. Companies have responded to this in varying ways. Some may donate a percentage of their profits to causes they support. Others may be created more explicitly to help out other people, but they are not the same as charities. Owners may still profit from these businesses even if they are also ensuring that a certain percentage of that profit goes to help others. Overall, entrepreneurs should continue to keep an eye on the rise of social enterprise and shape their businesses accordingly.

Another trend is digital. The rise of social media has transformed how brands can track their customers’ demographics and communicate with them. It is also crucial for brands to understand the best social media channels to use for this communication. Different channels are popular with teenagers compared to 40-something customers. Entrepreneurs should also be aware of the influencers in their field and might want to work with them in some cases to promote their product.

Keeping an eye on digital trends also means looking out for gaps in the market that could be filled digitally; this was the case for online food delivery services that changed the old model, calling restaurants directly to place an order.

Finally, entrepreneurs should be aware of the platform model to reach success. This model is not the right approach for every type of company, but this model, which involves building a big and involved user base over time, can be an excellent way to create a lasting company. Examples of companies successfully using this model are auction and selling websites and online dating apps.

These innovations are exciting, but it also crucial for entrepreneurs to keep an eye on what will follow them. A successful entrepreneur should anticipate and adopt these types of trends as quickly as possible.

This article was originally published on scottcathcart.com.

