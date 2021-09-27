The Future is Flexible: How to Manage Your Alternative Workforce to Drive Growth

What is an Alternative Workforce?

In this continuously developing world, the alternative workforce is no longer an anomaly. According to research conducted by John Bersin, the alternative workforce is growing tremendously and ruling almost one-third of the global workforce. Alternative workforce mainly includes outsourced or temporary workers like freelancers, gig workers, contingent workers, experts, etc who work remotely for the company.

Future is Flexible

Alternative Workforce guarantees a flexible future with an uncomplicated working environment. It is the new normal in the business world. A research conducted by Deloitte’s 2018 Global Human Capital Trends, states that the ratio of people being employed in alternative workforces has exceeded 36% to 40% during the last five years, in the US and this ratio will not stop here, it will keep increasing with every next year.

It is high time for business tycoons and organizations to put efforts, and think about new ideas for managing and supporting their alternative workforce efficiently. By seriously considering alternative workforce today, organizations can successfully develop programs to gather and engage skilled people from all around the globe under one platform.

If you are wondering about what a business leader needs to manage his workforce then this blog can definitely ease your work. Consider the following tips and ways to know how to utilize and manage an alternative workforce in order to drive growth.

12 WAYS TO MANAGE ALTERNATIVE WORKFORCE

Improvement in HR Policies

It is important to keep reviewing HR policies and see if they need any changes and then update them according to the current requirements. This can be helpful in providing an amazing work experience to your workers.

Provide Recognition

Another great way of managing the alternative workforce is through continuous recognition. Recognition, appreciation and reward frameworks have always done wonders in many organizations. It makes employees feel valued. It creates a sense of willingness in them, which will help them in keeping up with the hard work. So, keep appreciating your workers whenever they complete a given task. It will boost their energy.

Centralized Data

It is better to centralize all data and information, in one place only, regarding your full-time and alternative workers. An easy way of centralizing your data is by incorporating vendor management systems with human capital management systems. This will save your energy and time and you won’t have to check bundles of folders daily. Moreover, centralized data will help you in issuing payments, making contracts, and comparing the overall work performance of your alternative and full-time workers, along with their payouts.

Flexible Deadlines

Always remember one thing, burdening your workers will not increase the work quality. If you want them to provide you with the best quality work then you need to focus on their requirements too. Tell them the deadline but ask them how much time they want to complete a particular project. If they are okay with your given deadline, then continue working. However, if they ask for a lot more time, then find a middle ground. This way, you will convey a positive message to your worker that their opinion matters to you, and they will not face burnout while working for your company.

Instant Payments

Never delay the payments of your alternative workforce once the project is completed. Otherwise, they can convey this to others which can create a problem for your company. To keep your company’s reputation high, you need to issue the payments according to the signed contracts. It is significant to leave a positive impact on your worker’s minds, regarding your company.

Develop Alternative Workforce

Nurture your alternative workers and give them opportunities, like courses on career planning and personality development, to grow with your company. It doesn’t matter if you are hiring workers for temporary jobs in the energy sector or an online business, everyone deserves development. Provide them with quality projects and test their skills from time to time. Mold them according to your company’s current needs. These developmental opportunities will lead to a long-term and effective relationship with the alternative workforce.

Creating Software

Learn about different types of employment before hiring an outside worker. Create software to manage your alternative workforce. Screen their identity and data while hiring them. It will decrease the chances of legal dilemmas or getting scammed by a new worker.

Job Description

Provide your alternative workforce an accurate, clear, and detailed version of the job description of the position for which they are being hired. Then ask them to sign a contract including a time frame, number of projects, and charges, according to the provided job description. Don’t hide any necessary detail from the alternative employee if you want him to give his best.

Use Technology for Efficient Working

Make full use of technology to provide your workers efficient ways of sharing data and keeping a smooth workflow in projects. To manage an alternative workforce, create a single platform where all workers can connect with each other and share information.

Build Healthy Relationships among Workers

Try to build a healthy and collaborative relationship among your alternative and permanent workers. Arrange online meetings where temporary as well as full-time workers can discuss the project and share their ideas in detail. This will help in creating a sense of belongingness among all workers.

As Harte said:

“Supportive organizations can further strengthen the freelancer experience by providing honest, substantive feedback on how a project went, fully tapping into freelancers’ expertise and interests when providing projects, and providing opportunities to participate in information sessions.“

Respect Every Worker

In order to manage an alternative workforce, following certain rules is necessary. While hiring, organizations should welcome people from different backgrounds. There should be a code to follow in every organization, according to which it will be mandatory for each worker to respect their fellow workers regardless of their status, position, gender, race, ethnicity, inclusion, or skin color. Every employee, whether he is a temporary or a permanent worker, should be treated equally and fairly. This will enable the business leaders to build a successful organization where people from different backgrounds can utilize their talents and work freely.

Welcome New Ideas

Always welcome the new ideas provided by your workers with open arms. Never devalue their ideas. Even if you think their idea isn’t worthy, still give your worker a chance to elaborate. At Least discuss the pros and cons of that idea with your alternative worker before rejecting it, right away.

A recent survey on global human capital trends states that almost thirty-three percent of the survey respondents use alternative workforce for IT, twenty-five percent for Operations, fifteen percent for Marketing, and fifteen percent for R&D.

CONCLUSION

Studies showed that the main reason for employees moving towards a flexible working environment is to get autonomy and freedom in their work life. It has motivated the future workforce to be ready to embark on the journey of flexible employment. The circle of the alternative workforce is spreading day by day because it is a great source of getting critical talent. This is why every organization should incorporate new workforce strategies for managing alternative and full-time workers competently. It will help them in expanding their business by taking advantage of a wide range of skilled workers.