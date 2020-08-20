By Arundati Dandapani

In Canada, post-legalization cannabis has been seen as a source of relief as many turn to this freshly-legal ancient plant to relieve their stress, pain, ailments and revel in the joys of natural remedy and recreation.

Beyond all the stereotypes of joint-smoking “Canadianna,” recreational use of cannabis in Canada remains high with three-quarters of all Canadian consumers of cannabis saying they consume to relax or unwind (their top reason) followed by to have fun (41%), according to Canada’s largest syndicated study of (5000+) Canadian cannabis consumers surveyed.

Given such complex undercurrents that define and shape the present and future of our wellness-related cannabis consumption, it is important that we examine the four waves of cannabis normalization that brought us slow if fleeting happiness in stages as the newest legal plant was rolled out to serve existing and new markets. Onset time is not a phenomenon restricted to plant consumption but describes the importance of legal cannabis in our lives and acceptable lifestyles. The four waves of happiness will unfold what cannabis can offer the world in helping it heal through medicinal properties and relax or energize through its psychoactive variations.

Cannabis 1.0

Fairly traditional, the first wave of legalization was led by the normalization of dried flower (chief area of sales in North America’s legal cannabis industry). Pre-rolls were a derivative that fell into this category, along with sub-linguals.

Green leaves of medicinal cannabis with extract oil on a wooden table. alternative medicine

Health and wellness use for cannabis has contributed to the normalization of cannabis. Health and wellness persists as a salient sector to watch, currently valued at about $4.3 billion a year with about 4 in 10 cannabis users currently using cannabis as a remedy or treatment. The number of health and wellness cannabis users is even higher among Zoomers (adults aged 45+) and seniors. Data from Vividata’s latest Canadian Cannabis Study confirm that 56% of potential cannabis users would like to use cannabis for health and wellness purposes, because of positive experiences from recreational use (44%), preference for natural products (43%), and perceptions of safety (39%).

Cannabis 2.0

New and diverse product formats really excited so many of us, as we began to see pictures and the promise of varieties of the plant we can touch, feel, smell, taste, drink, vape or apply, as we fancied. After all, the second most important factor affecting our purchase decisions after quality of product is format. Despite the share of consumer criticism/resistance, format has clearly been a source of excitement for consumers, retailers, and all those looking to expand how they engage with the plant.