The Four Mindsets You Need to Lead through Uncertain Times

Photo by Raul Varzar on Unsplash

The COVID-19 crisis is testing all of us on many different levels. We are experiencing uncertainty about the future in terms of our health and our livelihoods. While we juggle new challenges at home to keep our families safe, many of us are also facing the added burden of making difficult choices for our businesses.

Although there is no rulebook for this unprecedented time, we can find encouragement in the examples other leaders have set during times of crisis. Over the centuries, turbulent times have served as defining moments for real leaders. Difficult situations seem to work like a magnifying glass, allowing leaders of strong character to come into focus.

As a business founder and leadership expert, who has managed a large team and has risen from the ashes several times, I have learned valuable lessons from successful leaders of both the past and the present. I have collected the wisdom from my interviews with established leaders, my research and my hands-on experience to recommend four mindsets you need to lead through uncertain times.

1. Set priorities

What is most important to you at this time? Do you care more about health and safety or sustaining your livelihood?

This crisis will forever give us a “before” and “after” sense of time. To reduce the chaos in your thoughts, strike the “before” goals off your former to-do list that don’t make sense now. Being in survival mode allows you to clear away what is unimportant and focus on what matters. Make a new list of your immediate needs and how you can meet them.

Here’s an example. When we experienced lockdown in March in the Netherlands, I was devasted. My team and I were ready to travel to Nigeria for our Rising Leaders’ Summit in Lagos.

At first, I considered all the time and money we had invested in the summit, and I was willing to take the risk of traveling to Nigeria. Then, I thought about my children. What if there is a change in border restrictions, and I am unable to return home? I realized my top priority was my children.

Then, after the reality of two weeks of lockdown set in, I had to consider my mental health as my next priority. As someone who is full of energy, I need to keep busy, so I launched some new projects, such as free Zoom chats, to keep myself challenged. The next priority I tackled was how to keep my employees on my payroll as the crisis continued.

My takeaway for you here is to decide what is important to you and then tackle each one — one step at a time.

2. Establish connections.

Your ability to build relationships with your team members, bosses and customers will determine your success after the COVID-19 crisis. People will remember how you made them feel during this crisis.

Start taking an interest in people beyond your immediate team. Reach out to find out their needs and how you can help fulfill them. Create a safe space where team members can ask questions as well as share their fears and wins.

As a business owner, you can help your customers get through this crisis. Ask them how they are doing and then check in with them regularly. Offer discounts where you can. For example, I recently offered one of my paid online business development program without charge to small business owners (I realize this type of offer is not an option for every business leader. I advise you to check your cash flow first.)

When you create a supportive network of colleagues and customers, you not only have the satisfaction of helping others, but you are sowing seeds for the future of your business.

3. Show up with your gifts.

Great leaders show up. Being visible demonstrates the desire to lead with openness, impact and value.

But how can you stay visible when you are working remotely? Not only is it possible, it is more important today than ever.

Despite all the humorous posts on social media about sleeping in and taking videos with the family pet, this is no time for slacking off. Reach out to your boss or colleagues to find out how you can do more to help. If you are a business owner, connect with your customers to find out how you can support them during this crisis.

Another way to share your gifts is through thought leadership. How can you encourage others with your knowledge and experience? What new ideas do you have for current business needs?

When you share with your team members, you demonstrate that you can shift your energy and attention from the crisis to something more meaningful. You also can deepen your relationships with your network when you share the great work other businesses and entrepreneurs are doing. You will shine when you allow others to shine through you.

4. Develop your skills.

Developing your skills starts with establishing your priorities. What factors are crucial for you to succeed both now and after the current crisis is over? What do you need to learn?

Throughout my career, I have relied on the advice and experience of others through books, courses and mentorship. Mentors help shorten the ladder to success, and I have yet to meet a strong leader who has not had at least one mentor.

How do you find a mentor during this current crisis? You can reach out to leaders you admire and ask them to mentor you. In my experience, I have found successful leaders to be very generous in sharing their expertise. Another option is to enroll in free online courses. If your budget allows, you can continue with paid courses in the areas that interest you.

At no time have digital skills been more essential than they are now. Use this time to learn how social media can build credibility and to discover new digital marketing strategies. Here’s an example. Four years ago, when I learned I might be leaving the Netherlands, I transitioned my entire brick and mortar business to an online company. Today, I’m teaching those same skills to other small business owners.

We are living in rapidly changing times, and the leaders who adapt to these changes will survive now and thrive post-COVID-19.

And how am I surviving the crisis? I have adjusted my business model to the extent that, instead of laying off my team members, I’m adding two more members to help us manage our consulting projects.

Each successful leader I have spoken with or read about can identify moments that defined them. Those moments usually developed out of a distinct challenge or crisis. By clarifying your priorities, nurturing your relationships, sharing your gifts and developing your skills, you will be able to lead these uncertain times and well beyond.