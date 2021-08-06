Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The Four Characteristics Your Lawyer Needs When You Want an Amicable Divorce

When you want an amicable divorce, it’s common to want to avoid lawyers.  After all, lawyers are commonly associated with more conflict.  Unfortunately, it’s the worst ones we tend to hear about the most. But like any type of professional, not all divorce lawyers are created equal.  So, if you want an amicable divorce, the first thing you need to do is commit to it.  That means choosing a lawyer that reflects your commitment to an amicable divorce. Because, believe me, there are plenty of lawyers who see every divorce they handle as a fight.  Adversarial lawyers focus mainly on finding ways to attack their adversaries instead of looking for common ground.  This tends to drive divorcing spouses farther apart, making it much harder to settle your case or to co-parent your children. An adversarial approach to divorce can also lengthen the amount of time it takes to reach a divorce agreement and legal fees can quickly get out of hand. So, if you’re truly committed to an amicable divorce, your lawyer should have these 4 characteristics: 1.        Experienced in Divorce and Family Law. Your divorce lawyer should have many years of experience and focus mainly on divorce and family law.  An experienced divorce lawyer can be very helpful during negotiations.  And he or she will likely know how to expedite the process wherever possible to save you time, money, and emotional energy.  2.        Settlement-focused. The settlement-focused lawyer can save you time and money by guiding you to an amicable divorce settlement out of court.  Rarely do divorce cases go to trial in court, nor should they.  3.        Exceptional communicator. If you want an amicable divorce, your lawyer should be able to talk to you in plain English without a lot of legal mumbo jumbo. Your divorce lawyer will want to make sure you understand the divorce process and what’s happening in your case.  Good communication is essential so you know the decisions you need to make to settle your divorce and the implications of those decisions.  4.        Great listener.  It goes without saying that your divorce attorney should listen to what you want and need in your divorce.  He or she should not be quick to offer “solutions” without taking time to hear you out. The importance of having the right divorce attorney in your corner cannot be overemphasized.  It is one of the most important decisions you make in your divorce. Like this post?   Please share or Sign up to subscribe weekly and you'll never miss a post.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

    Michele Hart, Family Law Attorney + Settlement Strategist + Relationship Builder ● at Founder, M. Hart Divorce & Family Law ● Transforming Conflict into Connection

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Netflix
    Divorce and Co-parenting//

    Everyone’s Talking About “Marriage Story,” But It’s More Than a Movie, It’s a Roadmap for Change

    by Storey Jones
    Community//

    The One Thing Most Divorcing Parents Don’t Know: The Path to an Amicable Divorce

    by Michele Hart
    Community//

    5 Important Things to Know When Getting Divorced

    by Karen Bigman
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.