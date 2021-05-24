The Formula for the Perfect Night’s Sleep and Easy Morning Wake-up

Fitness trainer Craig Ballantyne writes a blog about healthy eating and sound sleep. He’s developed what he calls the “10-3-2-1-0” formula, thanks to which anyone can get a full night’s sleep and feel fresh and full of energy the next day.

We hope it helps you finally get the rest you need!

Craig believes that the ideal night’s sleep begins during the day – that is, you need to get ready for it some time before you turn out the light. So here’s his idea.

This is how much time you need to cleanse your bloodstream of the stimulants contained in caffeine. So no coffee, green or black tea, Coca Cola, energy drinks, or chocolate from this point on. At all!

Don’t eat anything or consume any alcohol if you have only three hours left before bed. Your body uses up a colossal amount of energy getting rid of all the bad stuff in alcohol and digesting a late meal. In this case, during the evenings while you’re at home “resting” after work, your body is actually working at full power. The result is that you wake up feeling as though you spent the night slaving down a coal mine.

From this point on, don’t work and don’t think about work. Leave it for tomorrow. Really – it won’t manage to escape.

