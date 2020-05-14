Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Forgotten Seed, What I Learned From Mother Nature

When life hands you dirt, plant seeds

By
Like every other home, mine has a little catch all drawer. You know that place of random items — full of paper clips, chopsticks, spare change and those thick purple bands that hold together bunches of asparagus. One day when I was searching for who knows what, I found a random packet of tomato seeds years  past their expiration.

Finally trying to get my drawers organized, I realized I should just throw those seeds away but somehow I just didn’t have the heart. So I did the grown up thing and just ignored it. But every so often in our covid-lockdown, I kept seeing that little seed packet with the cheerful red tomato on the front languishing in that still messy drawer.  

Even though all my professional training and decades of experience as landscape designer suggested otherwise, I wondered if there was any chance that they might grow.  

This moment came when I was feeling most anxious about being at home for weeks on end.  And home with a high school senior who couldn’t go to prom or graduation, let alone knowing if he was going to have a freshman year at college and a sophomore who missed her friends, basketball team mates and was tired of being so hemmed in.

So I figured it was the perfect time to do something with those seeds well past their sell by date.  I managed to pull my daughter from Instagram and got her to help me fill a cardboard egg container with leftover potting soil moldering in a bag outside.  The mold almost did her in but together we filled those little egg compartments with the leftover soil, planted the seeds and hoped for the best. I was of course transported back to her pre-school days when these kinds of projects were her weekly “homework”.   

Filled with blind optimism we both crossed our grubby fingers and waited. Their care became our daily ritual.  We took turns watering them, setting our egg carton in the warm morning sun and bringing it in from the chill at night.

 After two weeks, nothing happened. There was no sign of life, only a pitiful layer of mold.  Just as the whole experiment was about to go in the trash, my daughter looked closer and said she thought that they were growing. The green fuzz we saw wasn’t mold at all but tiny seed heads popping through the soil.  

By the beginning of May,  we were over the moon to have 12 beautiful seedlings that are now growing in their own pots outside. Their very existence seems somewhat miraculous. And although these little beauties are only a few inches tall and we haven’t yet eaten a bite, we are  strangely gratified. It is as if we can almost taste them, beautifully sliced, delicious homegrown tomatoes that we will drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with basil or eat them like an apple.

When we can meet again, we will share them with our friends. We are looking forward to the day in the not too distant future where we will pick a ripe fruit from the vine that we grew together.  What is more delicious than a home grown tomato I ask? Apparently one that you grow yourself. 

Growing our own tomatoes required no skill on our part. All that was needed was optimism, a dash of sunlight and a bit of care. Mother nature did the hard work.  

The joy I feel seeing these seedlings thrive is so reassuring. It is a reminder that now that we’re all stuck in this hard moment or long forgotten in a drawer, with minimal effort, even expired tomato seeds will grow… but you have to plant them first. 

    Andrea Scharff, Landscape Designer at Andrea Scharff Landscape Design

    A Virginia native, I grew up surrounded by the some of the country’s most beautiful and historic gardens. I learned the art of fine gardening working alongside my parents, both college professors. My professional life started by working in the tech industry for a few Fortune 500 companies, however, I soon realized I preferred to be out in the garden more than inside an office. I studied at the New York Botanical Garden and got my certificate in Landscape Design and I started my landscape firm as soon as I returned to Los Angeles with my husband and two babies in 2001. I like to think that my gardens meld the beauty and sensibility of the South with Southern California’s cool, timeless aesthetic. I try to seamlessly marry the best of a home’s architecture with its garden.

    Andrea Scharff Landscape Design specializes in custom residential and commercial landscape design. The firm’s services include Schematic Landscape Plans,  Design Development and Construction Observation. I work frequently with Builders,  Architects and Civil Engineers to prepare Landscape Design packages for permitting purposes.

    My educational background includes:

    The Colorado College, Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Arts

    New York Botanical Garden, Bronx, NY, Master Gardener

    New York Botanical Garden, Bronx, NY, Certificate in Landscape Design

    My designs have recently been featured in The Los Angeles Times Homes Styles Section and Luxe Magazine.

