The Foretelling Of Rain, In Our Long Walk Home! Ayub Ogada #Kenya

Life is beautiful! So, is the rain. There is this age-old tradition of people from around the world, who can sense the rain’s coming. This is even before there are signs of its existence. A person can still sense the rain.

The rain creates music; different kinds of music. In fact, it is music. Let’s reflect upon that, for a second-even for a moment. Pause. Let’s resume. There are different patterns to the rain. In fact, it has different rhythms, beats, syncopation, and the list goes on. The rain is a glass of sunshine. It also has its particular sparkle and magical wellness. The Creator is brilliant in having created such a wonder of brilliance; a cleansing regiment, at best. Furthermore, the rain is its own, musical instrument. It should be treated as such. Always remember that level of decor.

There are people of the land, who have mastered the treasure of sensory and time. They understand that using land as force of direction and space, permits them access to a greater knowledge. Very few people really understand that.

Musicians come in different shapes, sizes, components, and geographic areas. Those coming from agricultural settings have a unique level of musicianship. Why? It’s because they are in tune to the Earth’s rhythmic patterns. It’s holistic and energetic. There is a high vibrational sector. Her radiance is ever glowing. It’s just a fascinating component of the Earth. Combine that with the musical arts, and you have a Heavenly song of gentility and softness. After all, is not Divine Love a blessed thing?

Have you ever been in Kenya when it rains? Of course, not everyone is a world traveler. Yet, should you be one, have you ever listened to the rainfall, if you have visited such a land? If not, that’s alright! One day, you should be open to it, for some day, in time. However, through one song you can pretend you are there; pretending until you finally make it, there!

The name of the song is called, “Kothbiro,” and it speaks about the movement of the rain. It is of the Luo tongue. For, the rain is tender, honest, and true. Nevertheless, it moves other life forms into their proper place; moving them right along. Yes. There are blessings in the rain. Can you hear it dancing? Can you hear it shouting and singing? That Earthly love sings its praises, through the rain. It always will.

Cattle and water have an intriguing mix, to say the least. A person doesn’t normally think of cattle, when they think of rain. However, there seems to be an interesting exchange between the two. One Kenyan musician and singer surely thought so. What remains clear is that such a dynamic brings forth a unique awakening, regarding how we view the combination of nature’s sounds.

In “Kothbiro,” we can imagine the sounds of children, playing and cattle moving. Who are these children, and what is their responsibility to the cattle? Going deep, what is their connection and knowledge to the pleasures (and restoration of cattle)? What is it exactly? My, how it is the children, who always lead the way!

The instrument, as played by this performer is known as nyatiti lyre. It sounds so very Heavenly. Peace. Calm. Serenity. The relaxing of one’s mind and Soul. Things sound beautiful. The rain rejoices in its ability to move through time. The raining sound decorates the spacing. It’s pleasantries are to be seen, indeed. Rain is bountiful. It’s a treasure. Fulfilling and healing. Lastly, it directs us to the place we want to be.

Have you ever heard it rain in Kenya?

Awaken your ears, and see!

Ayub Ogada

Translations of the song, “Kothbiro,” can be found in the following link: