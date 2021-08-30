The Floating Of Rain and Love: Beverly Wolff

There comes a moment in time, when a person looks out of the window pane. The rain is no longer the quick pitter patter, that one is used to seeing. It’s swift pacing no longer serves as a measurable beat to pass through time. On the contrary, it now serves as a painting for a love story. Such a love is meant to heal a woman of any brokenness, she has experienced in the past. Such a rhythm, of the rainbow fruition is meant to awaken love’s desire, in moving through emotional barriers. Rain is meant to bring healing. The rain, this time, is meant to clarify one’s current reality. And suddenly, a question, arises. Where is a person in their journey and search for love?

Looking outside of the windowpane, there is an awareness for the importance of love. It becomes the reason for why we existence. If we dont have love, we are without life’s authentic purpose. It is through love, which makes life worth living. Plain and simple!

During that precious time when the Earth is watering herself, humanity has the opportunity to experience the highest level of intimacy. Whether it’s with oneself, or with someone else, just keep in mind that water forever guides us in our journey. Through the very Spirit of water, we are revitalized. Any toxic energies, which have been directed towards us, are cleansed away. Love is produced with the rain. And, if we appreciate love, in the way we are supposed to, we will come to understand just how precious the rainy period, truly is!

What is it about the rain, when mixed with love, which causes time to be slowed down? It’s a miracle, isn’t? Love. Rain. Music. It’s an vivacious combination! Moving into the song, “Poems Of Love and the Rain: No. 11, In The Rain,” there is a sense of calm and imagination. For the singer is reflecting on the one, whom she loves. She sees his face. The Autumn is showing. Furthermore, the city has entered a moment of calm. Her very memory of his face brings back a quiet reflection on a love, which is worth living. Love is abundant; moving us into a higher frequency and vibration.

Now, the rain is no longer a pitter patter, for simply getting through the days. One doesn’t have to look out the window, only wishing for the rain to stop. This time, imaginations take place in the rain-loving imaginations, in fact! They are meant to bring a holistic feeling to the mind, body, and Soul. It is Divine, eloquent, and whole! This time, when we look out into the rain, let the imaginations kick in. For they have come to showcase, a deeper love, remaining, hidden!

Beverly Wolff