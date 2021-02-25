Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Five Principles That Lead To Inevitable Success

When you see your success as an inside job life becomes so much easier Success used to feel very different to me in my previous life. I was a senior leader in the corporate world, and in order to be successful I had to fit myself into a particular shape of performance box. Success looked […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
When you see your success as an inside job life becomes so much easier

Success used to feel very different to me in my previous life. I was a senior leader in the corporate world, and in order to be successful I had to fit myself into a particular shape of performance box. Success looked like endless push, drive and hustle. It was exhausting and a huge factor in my breakdown and burnout. When I walked away from my career to take a break and rethink my life and livelihood, I had to completely relearn how to be me. I was determined to find another way. A way that felt easier, where I didn’t have to sacrifice my values, my time or my health and I got to live the life that made my heart sing. I travelled the world learning from the best coaches and mentors on the planet in the fields of personal and professional development and have since gone on to set up my own coaching and mentoring business. Throughout that journey to redefine success and create my wildly authentic life and through working with hundreds of clients to help them do the same, this is what I’ve learned.

  1. Your self worth is an inside job. it’s absolutely crucial that you really do understand your confidence levels, your worthiness, how it feels to be you and your levels of self-worth, and that you don’t seek that from outside.  And if you do, then your self esteem coat is on a shoogly peg! It’s your responsibility to constantly feed and reinforce your self-worth. No-one elses.  If you’re relying on what other people think about you, if you’re relying on other people’s opinions, if you’re relying on other people’s feedback, then you are in a very, very high risk position when it comes to your confidence in yourself.

    The more you understand and take ownership for the fact your self-worth is your responsibility, then the easier you’re going to find becoming more successful with more ease.
  1. It’s your number one priority to protect and reinforce your confidence every single day. Don’t look to anybody else to do that. I work with a lot of female senior leaders and business owners and you absolutely have to focus on your confidence as your number one priority. If you don’t believe in yourself, if you don’t believe in your business, why should anybody else? So you have to create practices, habits, routines that support you to feel more confident. Seek out evidence to support your success. You also need to understand where things could have gone better and learn the lessons available. So I encourage you to think about how you do that.  

What practices do you have to measure your progress and understand opportunities to improve? Even a very simple daily review is going to help you with that.

  1. One of my clients has recently had a mind blowing year filled with success beyond what she thought possible.  Throughout the pandemic, she’s gone from 3 businesses, overwhelm and constant ‘busy work’ to having one business that is highly profitable. Financially, she’s shifted from charging £40 an hour to averaging and over a £1k per hour.  She has had phenomenal growth, phenomenal results, all in the backdrop of extreme challenges. During a recent coaching session I asked her in relation to her success, ‘What surprised you most about the last year?’ And she said..

 “The thing that surprised me most is the more me I am, the easier it is to be successful.

Mic drop moment…. The more you are you, not trying to be anyone or anything else, the easier you’re going to find it to succeed and the easier you’re going to find it to succeed with ease. You are a completely unique and miraculous specimen. And the world needs you to be exactly who you are at your core, not who you think everybody expects you to be, nor who you think everybody else wants you to be.

Who are you here to be? Be that person. More and more every day and your success is inevitable…Celebrate your uniqueness, and use it as your number one competitive advantage. No one else can ever be you.  

  1. Failure is a necessary part of success.  And, in fact, the higher you aim, the more you’re going to fail. So learn to use it to your advantage, get over failure quickly.   A part of you knows you’re destined for more. That’s the part of you that I’m talking to right now. Failure is a necessary part of succeeding, and the higher you aim, the more likely you are to fail along the way so normalise it and roll with it.
  2. Your fears are the gatekeeper to your greatest gifts. So learn not to be afraid of your fear by changing your inner narrative. And get willing to take action before you feel totally ready. You can describe it as ‘taking imperfect action’.  The secret is to change the way you talk to yourself and amplify your opportunities over your anxieties. It doesn’t have to be the perfect conditions to get going and you don’t need to feel totally ready. Taking your first step, even when scared will create momentum and the next step will become clearer more quickly.  And if you’re a business owner, that means more clients, more cash flow and more success.

    Melanie MacIntyre, Coach and Business Mentor at Mel MacIntyre Coaching

    Mel MacIntyre is a coach and mentor to women who are here to change the world. Creator of the Wildly Authentic Success Framework, which helps female leaders, coaches and soul-led business owners connect with their calling and create a lucrative, successful business or career that helps to heal the world. When not coaching you can find Mel walking barefoot in nature or enjoying snuggles and delicious food with her partner Charles and son Maximilian.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
    Community//

    The Importance of Failure: What I Learned After My First Venture Went Under

    by David Partain
    Community//

    Don’t Know What’s Keeping You From Success? Try Failing More

    by Daniel Dowling
    Community//

    The Importance of Enjoying Life without Ristrictions

    by Duku

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.