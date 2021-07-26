Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Five Pillars of Leadership | Stephen Patterson

The Five Pillars of Leadership | Stephen Patterson

It is entirely understandable that any leader out there would strive to better themselves. One of the best ways to do so is to understand the five pillars of leadership – and implement them.

The five pillars of leadership are specifically designed to help leaders do what they do best – lead. These foundational skills will help any manager, entrepreneur, or business owner find their path to success.

Now, many different leaders have different opinions of what these five pillars are. The truth of the matter is that there are various options, which given the number of leadership styles out there, makes sense. However, certain pillars of leadership will always be more effective than others. Here are five highly effective pillars of leadership.

Collaboration

A leader is not a leader without their team. Collaboration is key to getting any project done and thus is an essential part of the business. A good leader knows how to rely on their people, and more importantly – how to delegate.

Collaboration also requires a certain level of transparency and communication. For example, a team cannot run efficiently without understanding the goals, tasks at hand, and timetable.

Innovation

The goal of any leader is to find success, regardless of what their definition of success is. When it comes to creating a successful business, leaders want to find ways to stay ahead of the competition.

This means that a good leader is constantly pushing to find new and innovative ways to get the job done. They’re willing to take risks on new technology, try out different modes of work, and listen to their employees’ suggestions.

Prioritize

A strong leader knows their priorities. They know what is most important, both on a personal level and on a business level. It is their job to keep these goals straight and translate them so that a team can easily follow them.

Planning Ahead

In the world of business, it is essential to have a plan. Leaders and entrepreneurs alike should have plans, backup plans, and even emergency plans for when the backup plans fail. This level of planning can help lead to success while also having the added benefit of providing the image of a solid and confident leader to the rest of the team.

This article was originally published on StephenPatterson.net

    Stephen Patterson, Educator at Orangefield

    Educational administrator Stephen Patterson has built a thriving career in the field of education over 20 years in Orangefield. His work in the Texas educational system has been long and fulfilling, and he has developed into a knowledgeable and capable leader. His first foray into education was as a middle school teacher with the West Cove, and later Beaumont, school systems. His work was rewarding, and he moved on to pursue a more leadership-focused role. He attended Stephen F. Austin State University in order to pursue a doctorate in educational leadership, and he taught as an adjunct while he attended. His first role post-doctorate was with the Orangefield Independent School system, where he began as an assistant principal. He progressed through leadership roles to his most recently attained role as the superintendent. As a leader and educator, Stephen has developed a powerful and thriving base of knowledge, which cements him as a pillar of the community.

