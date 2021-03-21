The Five Most Beautiful Locations I Want To Visit In Europe

This might sound a little cliché, but I really want to travel the world again. Unfortunately, that’s not possible yet, but that doesn’t stop me from dreaming about it and, in this case, writing about my favorite locations I want to visit.First, let me tell you guys and girls something about my past traveling experiences because I’ve always loved to travel. From the moment my parents took my sister and me to Saint-Lunaire, France, I loved being in other countries and surrounded by the different cultures, cuisines, and traditions.

Two years later, we went to Orbetello in Tuscany, Italy. We went by car and stopped in Bedretto, Switzerland, which let me fall in love with the country. Until today Switzerland is one of my favorite countries in the world.

Let me tell you more about my love for Switzerland later in this article since that’s definitely a place I want to visit again. For now, have fun reading my bucket list of travel locations in Europe.

1 — Stavanger, Norway

Stavanger is a city and municipality in southwestern Norway and the capital of Rogaland county. The town owes its existence to the creation of a diocese in the early 12th century.

The year 1125 is used as the origin of Stavanger. The first bishop then started building the cathedral, the oldest stone church in Norway. It is assumed that Stavanger already functioned as a center for the region even before that time.

I’d love to visit Stavanger one day, it’s a beautiful town, and I’d love to see the nature in that area.

Also, Stavanger has one of the most beautiful Fjords in all of the world, called the Lysefjord.Fun fact, together with Liverpool, Stavanger was the European Capital of Culture in 2008.

Stavanger also has several museums, including the Stavanger Museum, located in Old Stavanger, the Archaeological Museum, one of the five archaeological museums in Norway, and the Norwegian Petroleum Museum, the harbor.

2 — Como, Italy

At a beautiful number 2, we’ve got Como, the wonderful town in Lombardy, Italy. It’s known for the great lake of Lago di Como and that combined with Switzerland’s border (Ticino) it creates a town with such beautiful scenery.

The city already existed at the time of the Roman Empire. Marcus Claudius Marcellus had massive walls built around the city. However, in the 12th century, Como was largely destroyed by Milan.

In the city’s part within the old city walls, hardly any car traffic is allowed, except for some through roads. In the center is Piazza Duomo with the Duomo, which is the seat for Como’s diocese. The construction of the Dom took more than 400 years. The architectural style is Gothic, the east side dates from the Renaissance, and the dome was only built in the 18th century.

3 — Fort William, Scotland

From this middle of Europe to the top of The United Kingdom in Scotland, we can find Fort William.

Fort William is a place in the Scottish council area Highland, 160 km north of Glasgow. It is located on Loch Linnhe’s shores, Ben Nevis’s shadow, the highest mountain in the UK. The city has developed around a series of strategic fortresses, large and small.

Fort William profiles itself as the “Outdoor Capital” of the United Kingdom. A popular walking route, the West Highland Way, ends at Fort William. Another route, The Great Glen Way, starts in Fort William.

This area is beautiful for hiking, and I’d love to visit the Scottish Highlands.

4 — Saint Petersburg, Russia

Russia, the big country, mother Russia, we all know it, but close to the Finnish border, there’s a town called Saint Petersburg, formerly called Leningrad.

It is the second-largest city in the country after Moscow and an important industrial, scientific and cultural center. The city is located in a delta area at the Neva River’s mouth in Neva Bay, the easternmost part of the Gulf of Finland.

One of the reasons I’d love to visit Saint Petersburg is Alexander Park, a beautiful and historical park, and it is known as the first public park in Saint Petersburg.

5 — Florence, Italy

Another Italian beauty: Florence or Firenze, the birthplace of the renaissance. It is the capital of the Tuscany region and the metropolitan city of Florence. Nowhere else in Italy are there so many buildings and works of art from this period.

One of the most famous buildings in Florence is the Florence Cathedral, built between 1296–1472. In 1334 Giotto di Bondone was appointed master builder of the cathedral.

Another reason to visit Italy is for the Cucina Italiana or Italian Kitchen. Florentine cuisine relies more on the tradition of rural food than on higher cooking. As in the rest of Tuscany, honest, low-processed, high-quality ingredients are essential.

Many dishes are based on meat. Traditionally, the whole animal is eaten: various types of tripe are on the menu, and they are also sold at stalls on the street.

Bottom Line

Of course, one article can never be enough to express a complete travel bucket list, but these 5 places in Europe are the places I want to visit the most right now.

If you want to share your travel bucket list, I’d love to hear some more beautiful places to add to my (complete) bucket list.